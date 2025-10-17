



The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, reaffirmed that India remains a “top priority partner” for the United Kingdom, underscoring the deepening defence and strategic ties between the two nations. Speaking at the conclusion of joint maritime exercises between the Indian and British naval forces, Cameron described the engagement as a major step forward in India–UK cooperation spanning security, trade, and innovation.





Highlighting the forward-looking agenda between both nations, Cameron emphasised the Vision 2035 Roadmap — a framework aiming to expand partnership in growth, prosperity, and regional stability. She stated that India’s rapid economic rise and democratic credentials make it a key partner for the UK in fostering a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific order amid evolving global challenges.





The UK’s Carrier Strike Group 25 (CSG25), led by its flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, completed a high-profile maritime deployment to India. The fleet conducted complex naval and air interoperability drills with the Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant during the latest edition of Exercise Konkan. The exercise took place along India’s western seaboard, focusing on joint carrier operations, integrated air defence missions, and anti-submarine warfare coordination.





Exercise Konkan 2025 served as a key opportunity for both navies to enhance coordination, communication, and operational synergy. The UK fleet’s visit to Goa and Mumbai marked a week of combined drills, ship tours, and engagement programs promoting defence industry linkages.





This engagement reinforced the United Kingdom’s expanding presence under its Indo-Pacific deployment — Operation Highmast — reflecting a sustained commitment to regional stability and maritime security.





British Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker praised the exercise as a reflection of “the strength and reach of the UK Armed Forces” and the vitality of the partnership with India. He highlighted that the deployment not only underscored the UK’s leadership role in global security but also expanded collaborative defence innovation and economic synergy. Coaker noted that the partnership enhances domestic security while strengthening shared interests across the Indo-Pacific.





Coinciding with the visit, two major defence agreements worth over £600 million were concluded between India and the UK. A £350 million contract will supply UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) to the Indian Army, bolstering its precision strike capabilities. Another £250 million deal will advance joint development of electric-powered naval engines, a step toward sustainable propulsion technologies for future warships.





Both London and New Delhi view these partnerships as mutually beneficial, driving technological transfer, industrial growth, and interoperability. The agreements highlight a shared objective to promote co-development in the defence manufacturing ecosystem — particularly in advanced missile systems, naval power solutions, and next-generation propulsion systems.





Coaker emphasised that such collaborations “help keep both nations secure at home and strong abroad,” while generating skilled employment and trade dividends.





The UK’s engagement forms part of its broader Indo-Pacific tilt, reaffirming its commitment to a region central to global trade and security. For India, the exercise and agreements represent deeper integration with a key Commonwealth ally and a trusted defence partner. The synergy between INS Vikrant and HMS Prince of Wales during the drills demonstrated both navies’ ability to operate seamlessly — an important milestone in enhancing multinational maritime coordination across the Indian Ocean region.





Based On ANI Report







