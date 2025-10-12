



US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, held a significant meeting on Saturday with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, underscoring the continuing importance of the US-India strategic partnership.





The discussions reflected both nations' dedication to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, a key area of geopolitical cooperation.





In a statement shared on social media platform X, the US Embassy in India conveyed the positive tone of the engagement: "A pleasure to spend time with National Security Advisor Doval today. The US and India remain committed to working together to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific," highlighting the shared vision between the two countries.





During the visit, Gor expressed optimism about the trajectory of US-India relations, emphasizing the personal friendship between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a strong foundation. He noted that President Trump values Prime Minister Modi highly and that their frequent communications reinforce the bilateral relationship at the highest levels.





Ambassador-designate Gor detailed his interactions with other key Indian officials upon arrival, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. These meetings covered a broad spectrum of bilateral issues, notably defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals, which are vital for both countries' economic and strategic interests.





One of the highlights was an in-depth meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Gor elaborated on discussions touching critical aspects such as defence cooperation, trade relations, technological collaboration, and the significance of critical minerals. The emphasis on critical minerals reflects the strategic importance of securing supply chains and fostering mutual benefits in emerging sectors.





Expressing a strong commitment to furthering US-India relations, Sergio Gor conveyed his honor in serving as President Trump’s ambassador and his eagerness to deepen the historic and multifaceted partnership across various domains. The ambassador-designate sees this role as pivotal in strengthening ties during a dynamic period in international relations.





Earlier that day, the US Embassy in India extended an official welcome to Sergio Gor, underlining hopes for his tenure to reinforce and expand cooperation between the two democracies, particularly at a time of evolving global challenges and opportunities. The visit signals a proactive approach from both sides to enhance strategic, economic, and diplomatic ties.





The series of high-level meetings and exchanges between the US Ambassador-designate and Indian leadership reaffirms a shared commitment to reinforcing the US-India partnership with a particular focus on ensuring the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region in alignment with mutual values and interests.





Based On ANI Report







