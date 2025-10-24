



The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee reaffirmed India’s critical role as a strategic partner in ensuring peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.





The committee, in a recent statement, highlighted the shared democratic values, economic cooperation, and technological collaboration that underpin the growing partnership between the two nations.​





During a meeting in Washington, Senator Jeanne Shaheen met India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and emphasised that both democracies play vital roles in advancing stability, prosperity, and innovation.





She expressed confidence in the future trajectory of the relationship, calling it essential not only for regional balance but also for global development.​





Ambassador Kwatra attended multiple Diwali celebrations—first at the US-India Business Council and later at the White House, where he joined President Donald Trump. He conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised the Indian-American diaspora for strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two nations.​





President Trump, addressing attendees during the Diwali event, lauded Prime Minister Modi as a “great person” and a “great friend,” reiterating his commitment to deepening bilateral trade and maintaining peace in South Asia. He further stated that the United States and India were working together to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, while avoiding regional conflicts.​





These engagements reflect a wider recognition in Washington of India’s significance in shaping the geopolitical future of the Indo-Pacific. The Senate’s assertion comes amid the continued success of the US-India COMPACT and TRUST initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation in defence, technology, and innovation under President Trump’s second term.​





Based On ANI Report







