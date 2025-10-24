

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, addressed the UN Security Council Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East on Thursday, reaffirming India’s dedication to achieving enduring peace.

He welcomed the Gaza Peace Agreement signed at the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit on 13 October 2025, commending the diplomatic efforts led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. Harish also extended appreciation to Russia for convening the debate.





He highlighted India’s support for President Donald Trump’s role in forging the agreement, emphasizing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable paths to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. India maintains that the two-state solution continues to be the foundation for sustainable peace and stability in the region, cautioning against unilateral actions by any party.





Reiterating its stance against terrorism, India emphasised the urgency of ending civilian suffering in Gaza, calling for an immediate release of all hostages and uninterrupted humanitarian aid. India envisions the Peace Agreement as a stepping stone towards a permanent ceasefire and reconstruction efforts.





The envoy underscored India’s broader commitment to regional peace, noting that stability in Palestine is essential for the entire Middle East. He urged all parties to honour their commitments and sustain the ceasefire through continued dialogue and faith in diplomacy.





Expanding on India’s long-standing support for Palestine, Harish reaffirmed India’s advocacy for a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state coexisting in peace with Israel within secure and recognised borders. India’s position aligns with the principles it has upheld since recognising the State of Palestine in 1988. The envoy called upon nations to convert short-term diplomatic progress into long-term political commitments for the two-state solution.





India’s humanitarian aid to Palestine now exceeds USD 170 million, including ongoing projects worth USD 40 million and the supply of 135 metric tons of medicines and relief materials. Harish stressed that rebuilding Gaza’s economy and society demands robust international cooperation, investment, and employment initiatives alongside humanitarian aid.





On Lebanon, India reiterated its commitment to the safety of peacekeepers and Lebanon’s sovereignty. As the second-largest contributor to the UNIFIL mission, India underscored the importance of ensuring that peacekeepers are not casualties of geopolitical escalation. Harish noted India’s expectation that the Lebanese Armed Forces would assume full operational responsibilities once the UNIFIL sunset clause activates in 2026.





Addressing broader regional concerns, Harish expressed alarm over Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, asserting that relief must remain non-political and accessible to all civilians. He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and assured that the protection of Indian nationals in conflict zones remains a priority.





Turning to Syria, Harish reaffirmed India’s support for a Syrian-led political process and acknowledged the country’s improving ties with its Arab neighbours. India recently supplied five metric tons of essential medicines to Syria in July 2025 and remains steadfast in supporting reconstruction and reconciliation.





He also paid tribute to Acting Force Commander Brigadier General Amitabh Jha, who sacrificed his life during the 2024 conflict while serving in the UNDOF mission, in which India ranks as the third-largest troop contributor.





Concluding his address, Harish stated that India’s vision for the Middle East rests on protecting human dignity, promoting dialogue over destruction, and ensuring civilians lead peaceful, secure lives. He reaffirmed that India stands ready to contribute to all efforts towards sustainable regional peace and stability.





Based On ANI Report







