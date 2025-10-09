



Navi Mumbai–based VTOL Aviation has introduced the Abhinandan series HNX50D hybrid fixed‑wing VTOL UAV, a domestically designed system under India’s Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) initiative.





The platform combines quad‑electric vertical lift rotors with an internal combustion cruise engine, enabling high‑altitude VTOL capability and endurance of up to six hours.





The UAV’s design prioritises operational flexibility by allowing launches from austere or confined sites and smooth transition to efficient fixed‑wing flight.





Its maximum take‑off weight (MTOW) of around 50 kg supports a range of mission payloads in EO/IR configurations, tailored for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) as well as tactical applications.





Abhinandan’s hybrid propulsion architecture ensures long‑range patrol capacity with reduced acoustic signature, enhancing stealth during sensitive border security operations. Communication links spanning 50–100 km allow for sustained coverage in remote theatres and contested environments.





VTOL Aviation positions the HNX50D for armed reconnaissance, border surveillance, and situational awareness support within both military and paramilitary frameworks.





The endurance and VTOL cruise efficiency address challenges in mountainous terrain and high‑altitude border sectors, extending India’s indigenous UAV portfolio for multi-domain operations.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







