



Avantel Limited has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art 76,000 sq ft aerospace and defence manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, reinforcing India’s self-reliance drive in strategic technologies. The ₹56 crore investment marks a significant expansion in the company’s indigenous design, production, and testing capabilities aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The facility is designed to serve as a hub for advanced research, engineering, and production of secure communication systems, radar subsystems, and satellite-based applications. Key focus areas include Software Defined Radios (SDRs), radar electronics, telemetry units, and satellite Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT). This infrastructure will enable Avantel to meet growing demand from the Indian Armed Forces, ISRO, and global aerospace clients.





Equipped with precision manufacturing, environmental testing laboratories, and EMI/EMC validation zones, the facility significantly boosts Avantel’s capacity to deliver high-reliability military-grade communication and surveillance systems. It also positions the company to undertake complex turnkey projects involving satellite ground stations and data communication networks.





Avantel’s new plant is expected to generate several hundred high-technology jobs, fostering talent in embedded systems, RF engineering, mechanical design, and communications. This expansion amplifies Hyderabad’s stature as a rapidly growing defence and aerospace manufacturing cluster under Telangana’s industrial policy.





By integrating design-to-deployment processes under one roof, Avantel strengthens India’s indigenous ecosystem for defence electronics and secure communication domains. The facility’s commissioning marks a major milestone in the nation’s pursuit of technological sovereignty across space and defence applications.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







