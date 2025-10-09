

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a sharp warning to India on 5 October 2025, cautioning against any future military conflict and vowing a “befitting response” if hostilities occur. His statement, reported by PTI, came just days after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan against any misadventure along the border.





Taking to social media, Asif denounced recent Indian political and military statements as a “failed attempt” to restore what he described as New Delhi’s “lost credibility” following the May clashes.





He claimed Indian leaders were acting under pressure after suffering a “0-6” defeat, stating that if India “tries again, the score… will be far better than before.” Asif did not clarify the numerical reference, leaving its military or symbolic meaning open to interpretation.





The remarks came in the aftermath of speeches by Indian leaders highlighting India’s enhanced military readiness and successes during Operation Sindoor. Addressing troops at Bhuj Military Station on Vijayadashami, Defence Minister Singh underscored India’s ability to strike deep into Pakistani territory — citing the May 7 precision strikes that targeted terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and deep inside Pakistan as retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians.





Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, speaking in Rajasthan, revealed that Operation Sindoor 1.0 destroyed high-value Pakistani military assets, including F-16s, JF-17s, radars, airbases, command centres, and a high-value airborne platform.





He stressed that despite the operational success, India displayed strategic restraint by avoiding civilian and direct military casualties while clearly demonstrating its strike capability to both domestic and international observers.





Both leaders dismissed Pakistan’s claims of downing Indian jets as fabricated stories, with Singh crediting newly inducted missile systems and accurate targeting technology for the mission’s precision.





He linked Operation Sindoor's success to the broader Roadmap 2047 plan, which includes expansion of the Indian Air Force’s combat capacity, development of the Sudarshan Chakra air defence system, and possible procurement of more S-400 missile batteries.





The Pakistan Army had earlier issued its own strong-worded statement on 4 October, accusing India’s leadership of making “delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements.” It warned that any future conflict could cause “cataclysmic devastation” and asserted that Pakistan would respond “swiftly, decisively and destructively” without restraint.





The statement emphasised that the Pakistan Armed Forces’ “new normal” involves the capability to strike “in every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory.”





Islamabad also countered Indian talk of potentially “erasing Pakistan from the map,” warning that any such outcome would be “mutual.” It claimed that the Indian retaliatory strikes earlier this year had already brought both nuclear-armed nations dangerously close to full-scale war. Pakistan framed its deterrence posture as both a warning and a readiness declaration should fresh escalation occur.





Based On PTI Report







