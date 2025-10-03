



According to Times of India report , HAL is preparing for the maiden flight of the first TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet from its Nashik Unit by the end of October 2025, marking a major milestone for India's indigenous defence manufacturing sector.





HAL's Nashik facility, inaugurated as the third production line for the TEJAS MK-1A, has been equipped to produce up to eight jets annually, boosting HAL's overall capacity to 24 TEJAS fighter jets per year when combined with the two Bangalore lines.





HAL sources said that while the company originally planned to roll out the jet in May, the event was postponed due to technical issues. The new target date for the rollout is Oct 17 and defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to attend, although his confirmation is still pending.





The flight clearance required for the TEJAS MK-1A project was received from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, confirming the site's readiness for the test flight.





Production schedules faced delays due to technical challenges, especially limitations in the supply of GE-404 engines. However, recent deliveries have addressed these setbacks, positioning the Nashik unit to proceed with the maiden flight, followed by initial deliveries to the Indian Air Force (IAF) before the end of 2025.





The TEJAS MK-1A is a significant step up from its predecessor, classified as a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft with over 40 enhancements. It features cutting-edge avionics, including the indigenous 'Uttam' Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, advanced electronic warfare capabilities, digital fly-by-wire controls, and improved aerodynamic design for greater maneuverability.





With more than 70% indigenous content expected in the coming years, the TEJAS MK-1A is a key component of India's drive toward self-reliance in defence. The aircraft supports a wide variety of weapon systems, including beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles, and offers operational efficiency improvements such as faster maintenance turnaround and in-flight refuelling capabilities. Its induction is pivotal for replacing ageing MiG-21 squadrons and strengthening the IAF's modern combat fleet.





HAL is on track to deliver the first two TEJAS MK-1A jets to the IAF shortly after the maiden flight, with expanded production ensuring continuous supply for the IAF’s ongoing modernisation. This milestone reflects HAL's ability to absorb advanced technologies and ramp up indigenous aircraft production, reinforcing India's aviation sector’s global ambitions.





The forthcoming first flight of the TEJAS MK-1A from Nashik heralds a new chapter in India's aerospace capability, promising advanced technology integration, robust production infrastructure, and strategic empowerment for the nation’s air defence.





The Nashik division of HAL has a total of 2,207 employees, including 1,188 technical experts, 624 experts for technical support and 395 engineers.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







