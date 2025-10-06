



The Indian Navy is set to commission INS Androth, its second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), in a ceremonial event at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on October 6. The commissioning will be presided over by Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, marking a significant advancement in India’s coastal ASW capabilities.





The new Androth carries forward a proud naval legacy, replacing an earlier vessel of the same name — INS Androth (P69) — which served the Navy for over 27 years before being decommissioned. The ship's name draws from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underlining India’s strategic focus on safeguarding its far-flung maritime territories and littoral zones.





Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, INS Androth exemplifies India’s progress towards maritime self-reliance. The vessel incorporates over 80 per cent indigenous content, sourced from domestic shipyards and industries, and is a product of Indian design expertise, home-grown innovation, and integration of local technology.





As part of the Navy’s broader fleet expansion and modernisation drive, Androth joins other new inductions such as Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, and Nilgiri. These ships collectively demonstrate balanced capability growth across various maritime roles, aligning with the Navy’s vision of developing a versatile fleet equipped to operate in coastal, mid-sea, and blue-water environments.





The Androth has been specifically designed for anti-submarine warfare in shallow waters, making it a critical platform for countering submarine threats in India’s coastal approaches and congested littoral areas. This role is increasingly important given the growth in undersea warfare capabilities among regional adversaries and the frequent deployment of submarines near vital sea lanes.





The commissioning reflects the Navy’s sustained emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and technological advancement. It also highlights GRSE’s role as a strategic partner in building vessels for the Indian Navy, contributing to the ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) movement in defence manufacturing. With its high indigenous content, INS Androth stands as a symbol of India’s ability to design, build, and deploy advanced maritime assets using largely domestic resources.





Based On IANS Report







