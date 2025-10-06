



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the significant influence of US-China relations on the global political landscape during his address at the 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi on October 5, 2025.





He emphasised that the nature of interactions between these two major powers is shaping the direction of international politics, marked by rising competition and increased risks. Jaishankar noted the distinct approaches of the US and China: the US has become more assertive and driven by national interest in partnerships, while China is in a transitional phase where many of its initiatives and frameworks are not yet fully established.





Jaishankar also pointed out changes in the geopolitical balance involving Europe, where previous stable arrangements around US-Russia-China security and trade have deteriorated into challenges. The energy sector has undergone notable shifts, with the US transforming itself from an energy-dependent nation into a major energy exporter, focusing on fossil fuels, whereas China has become a leader in renewable energy technologies.





Both powers are influencing the global energy narrative, with roads seemingly leading through China in renewables and the US in fossil fuel exports.





The minister warned about a reduced emphasis on balance of power among major countries, suggesting they feel less dependent on global consensus and more willing to assert their power unilaterally. This has led to heightened international competition and the weaponization of various tools of statecraft, with less hesitation in deploying such instruments for strategic goals.





Jaishankar described the international environment as "paradoxical," where the global economy faces simultaneous pushes toward higher-risk endeavours and efforts to de-risk politics and economics — akin to "raising the height of the trapeze while removing the safety net." This paints a picture of heightened uncertainty and strategic complexity in the current global order.





Jaishankar’s remarks at the conclave underscored the growing centrality of US-China relations in shaping global politics, the evolving energy dynamics between these powers, the challenges facing Europe, and the overall intensification of geopolitical competition and risk in the international system.





Based On ANI Report







