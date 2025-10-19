



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a major milestone with the successful test-firing of the indigenous NAG MK-2 Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from the Zorawar light tank.





Conducted on 17 October 2025, the test marked a defining moment in India’s efforts to enhance its light armour capabilities through indigenous innovation and advanced weapon integration.​





The test demonstrated the missile’s outstanding precision, achieving direct hits on target with remarkable top-attack accuracy. The NAG MK-2, an advanced evolution of DRDO’s proven Nag missile series, features a fire-and-forget seeker, superior penetration capability, and an effective engagement envelope extending from 4 to 10 kilometres.





The trial validated performance across all operational parameters, including speed, terminal guidance, and precision—in full compliance with user requirements.​





Developed jointly by DRDO’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) in Chennai and Larsen & Toubro under the “Make-I” category, the Zorawar is optimised for mountain and riverine warfare.





Weighing under 25 tons, it achieves exceptional mobility at high altitudes, particularly in Eastern Ladakh, where heavier tanks such as the T-72 and T-90 face limitations. The platform integrates a John Cockerill 3000-series turret featuring a 105 mm high-pressure gun with stabilised day-night sights, complemented by the turret-mounted NAG MK-2 ATGM, creating a balanced mix of direct-fire and stand-off precision capability.​





The test underscored the Zorawar’s role in fast-evolving mountain warfare doctrine. The autonomous, top-attack geometry of the NAG MK-2 enables the tank to strike adversary armour from protected defilade positions, dramatically reducing operator exposure. This system contrasts conventional gun-launched missile designs by offering an independent, self-guided strike mechanism ideal for high-altitude combat scenarios.​





The Zorawar tank is powered by a Cummins VTA903E-T760 diesel engine rated at approximately 760 horsepower, partnered with a RENK HMPT-800 automatic transmission. This configuration enables about 30 horsepower per ton, ensuring superior mobility and agility in steep or rugged terrains.





Features such as hydro-pneumatic suspension and modular architecture further enhance operational flexibility and reliability in extreme environments.​





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO and its partners for this achievement, highlighting the synergy between India’s public and private sectors in realising high-performance indigenous systems. He stated that the test not only affirms India’s growing self-reliance in complex systems integration but also strengthens the nation’s deterrence posture along its northern borders.​





The Zorawar project, conceived after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, has advanced rapidly from concept to live firing within just over three years.





The program aims for the induction of around 354 light tanks by 2027, with the first 59 units being produced through DRDO’s collaboration with Larsen & Toubro. Efforts are ongoing to enhance indigenous content further, including localisation of turret systems, propulsion units, and survivability features.​





The successful NAG MK-2 firing transforms the Zorawar from a mobility-focused platform into a precision-strike asset capable of altering tactical balances along the Line of Actual Control. Its ability to combine speed, mobility, and autonomous long-range lethality represents a landmark in India’s march toward a self-sufficient and modernised armoured force.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







