

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively considering the procurement of additional Meteor air-to-air missiles (AAMs) to arm its Rafale fighter jets, bolstering its capability for long-range, precision strikes.

This planned acquisition comes amid ongoing efforts to modernise and expand the IAF’s fleet, ensuring its tactical advantage in regional air combat scenarios. The Meteor missile, recognised as one of the most advanced beyond-visual-range AAMs globally, offers the IAF significant operational benefits, with the potential to enhance aerial combat effectiveness substantially.​





The Meteor missile's integration with Rafale jets provides the IAF with a "first-shot, first-kill" advantage, enabling pilots to detect, target, and destroy enemy aircraft from extended distances.





Its ramjet propulsion allows Mach 4.5 speeds and a range exceeding 150 km, enabling engagement well outside the reach of adversaries like Pakistan’s F-16s and JF-17s. Such stand-off capability allows Rafale pilots to deploy lethal missiles from a safe distance, reducing their own vulnerability and increasing their survivability in contested airspace.​





Sources indicate that the IAF is keen to increase its stockpiles of Meteor missiles as part of its broader modernisation plan. This consideration is driven by recent operational experiences, notably during Operation Sindoor, where Rafale jets outperformed adversaries’ missile systems, underscoring the importance of superior missile technology.





Given the missile’s impressive range and targeting precision, procurement of additional Meteor missiles will significantly boost the IAF’s strike and defensive capabilities against regional threats.​





While specific details remain classified, reports suggest the IAF may be seeking to secure hundreds of Meteor missiles in upcoming procurement cycles. These efforts are part of a larger push to upgrade the Rafale fleet, including recent proposals to acquire more jets and integrate the latest weapon systems.





The government’s defence budget and strategic priorities will likely influence the scale of Meteor’s procurement, with a focus on achieving self-reliance through domestic production collaborations.​





The enhancement of Rafale’s missile armament aligns with India’s security doctrine, aiming to maintain regional air superiority and deter adversarial advances.





With the Meteor’s capabilities, the IAF can exploit its aircraft’s advanced sensors and network-centric systems for coordinated, high-precision strikes. These developments indicate a decisive move towards establishing a credible, multi-layered aerial deterrent in South Asia and beyond.​





IAF’s plans to procure additional Meteor AAMs for Rafale fighters reflect its strategic priorities of modernisation, deterrence, and technological edge.





As India continues to strengthen its air combat arsenal, the Meteor missile will play a pivotal role in ensuring the Rafale’s dominance over potential adversaries, giving the IAF a significant tactical advantage in the evolving regional security landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







