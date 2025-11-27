



India has delivered 27 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka as part of a swift humanitarian response to Cyclone Ditwah. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar﻿ announced that another Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft reached Colombo, bringing crucial assistance while the island grapples with extensive flooding and landslides.





The latest aircraft transported 9 tons of relief material alongside two Urban Search & Rescue Teams. These teams include 80 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who are experienced in handling emergency rescue and relief operations in disaster-hit areas.





The relief supplies reached Sri Lanka both by air and sea, reinforcing India’s prompt delivery of aid. The total assistance now exceeds 27 tons, with more shipments en route to strengthen ongoing relief efforts in the most affected eastern regions.





India responded swiftly after the Sri Lankan government issued an urgent request for support following Cyclone Ditwah’s devastating impact. The NDRF teams were mobilised under central government directives, departing early on Friday from Hindon Air Base and arriving in Colombo within hours to coordinate relief alongside local authorities.





Close to 21 tonnes of critical supplies— including tents, blankets, mattresses, and dignity kits— were transported to provide immediate relief to displaced and vulnerable communities. These essentials address urgent needs caused by disrupted infrastructure and flooding.





An earlier deployment saw two more NDRF teams flown to Colombo before dawn on Wednesday, accompanied by four specialised search dogs. These rescue teams carry advanced Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) equipment, such as inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting tools, communication devices and medical kits, equipping them to operate effectively in challenging conditions.





The Indian Air Force activated "Operation Sagar Bandhu" rapidly once the scale of destruction was confirmed. A C-130 and an IL-76 aircraft were deployed overnight from Hindan Air Base, delivering over 21 tonnes of supplies, specialized equipment, and more than 80 disaster response personnel.





The relief consignment includes vital rations and emergency stores required for immediate humanitarian assistance. This support plays a critical role in backing Sri Lankan agencies as they work to stabilise affected districts, restore essential services and support community recovery.





New Delhi reiterated its commitment, emphasising it "stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need." The mission exemplifies India’s neighbourhood-first policy, highlighting regional solidarity and the importance of rapid humanitarian action in times of crisis. Relief operations continue to intensify across Sri Lanka to mitigate the cyclone’s severe humanitarian impact.





