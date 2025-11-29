



The recent TEJAS fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show, which resulted in the tragic death of IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal, was a critical incident but should not lead to undue blame on the Indian Air Force, the pilot, or Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The crash happened during a complex low-altitude aerobatic manoeuvre, reflecting the inherent risks in military aviation displays.





The IAF did not ground its fleet of 36 TEJAS jets after the crash, which indicates continued confidence in the indigenous aircraft, despite this being the second crash in 23 years of the TEJAS program.​





The HAL remains central to India's military aviation future. While the company is criticised for slow production and supply chain issues, especially regarding imported components like engines from General Electric, it is essential to support HAL with steady funding and strategic oversight to meet IAF's ambitious goals.





The IAF aims to expand its fighter squadron strength substantially by 2047, requiring nearly 450 fourth-generation jets including TEJAS variants and newly developed aircraft like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) stealth fighter.





The Ministry of Defence, which holds a majority stake in HAL, needs to ensure HAL aligns with global standards and faster production rates.​





The crash also places strong emphasis on conducting transparent investigations without panic or scapegoating. The IAF has initiated a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident and learn from it while continuing to back the indigenous fighter program.





Military aviation risks and accidents occur globally, as seen recently with the US F-16 crash at a Polish Air Show under similar conditions. India's strategic stance involves technological self-reliance and defence capability enhancement through indigenous projects alongside necessary imports.​





Maintaining technological sovereignty via HAL’s indigenous production, upgrading existing fleets like the Sukhoi 30MKI with HAL’s involvement, and steady long-term commitment to fighter development constitute the way forward, rather than fault-finding following the Dubai crash tragedy.​





