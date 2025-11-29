



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan addressed newly inducted naval officers at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala during the Autumn Term Passing Out Parade on 29 November 2025, emphasising the Indian Navy's pivotal role in shaping India's maritime destiny.​





He declared that India, as both a continental and maritime power, will see its ultimate future unfold in the oceans, with the Navy destined to secure national interests through decisive military application.​





General Chauhan urged the officers to pursue absolute professional excellence, warning that incompetence exacts a toll in lives, and stressed that such commitment is an obligation for preparedness in peace and victory in war.​





Reflecting on his early service, he noted how military strategy once hinged on geography but now bows to technology, which dominates strategy, operational art, and tactics, advising cadets to master it lifelong.​





He highlighted integration and interoperability among the armed forces as the key to future warfare, stating that all conflicts will demand jointness, a mantra now driving tri-service synergy.​





The parade marked the culmination of rigorous training for midshipmen and cadets from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, alongside international trainees from Bangladesh, Maldives, Mozambique, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, showcasing India's maritime partnerships.​





General Chauhan reviewed the platoons, inspecting immaculate drills and precise coordination that embodied naval values of discipline, honour, and excellence, as cadets prepared to commission into global naval roles.​





The event, steeped in tradition, included medal awards and the ceremonial shipping of stripes, streamed live on official channels to celebrate these future leaders amid senior dignitaries and families.​





