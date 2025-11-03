



Three Maoist terrorists, including a notorious sniper and two women cadres carrying a combined bounty of ₹15 lakh, were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday.





The operation marks a significant success for anti-Maoist forces operating in the Bastar region, one of the most insurgency-affected zones in central India.





According to Bastar Police, the slain Maoist sniper had been involved in several high-profile attacks, including the killing of an Additional Superintendent of Police in Chhattisgarh some years ago. His elimination is seen as a major blow to the Maoist network operating in the southern region of the state.





The two women cadres, both carrying cash rewards, were also believed to hold mid-level command roles within the local Maoist hierarchy.





The encounter unfolded in the dense forested hills of Tumalpad village, located near the border of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station areas. A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), acting on intelligence inputs about the movement of armed Maoist cadres, began a planned anti-insurgency sweep early in the morning.





The Maoist terrorists reportedly opened fire upon sighting the approaching DRG personnel, triggering a heavy exchange of gunfire that lasted several hours.





After the exchange subsided, the security team recovered the bodies of the three Maoists along with sophisticated weaponry, including a sniper rifle, ammunition, and Maoist literature. Police sources stated that the recovery of the sniper weapon provides crucial evidence about the Maoists’ increasing use of sharpshooting tactics in ambush operations against security personnel.





Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the successful conclusion of the encounter, adding that the operation demonstrated the effective coordination among security forces deployed in the Bastar zone. “Our teams acted based on precise intelligence and managed to neutralise key Maoist operatives without suffering any casualties,” he said.





Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P commended the security forces for their bravery and professionalism during the operation.





He reiterated his appeal to the remaining Maoist cadres in Bastar to surrender and rejoin the mainstream, assuring them of rehabilitation and livelihood support under existing government schemes.





Security assessments suggest that Maoist influence in Bastar has steadily declined over the past few years due to sustained counter-insurgency measures, the surrender of senior cadres, and developmental outreach in conflict-prone tribal areas.





However, regions like Sukma and Bijapur remain considered sensitive due to the presence of hardcore units such as the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army Battalion No. 1.





The latest encounter signals the continuing pressure on Maoist formations that have attempted to regroup in pockets of southern Chhattisgarh. Security sources emphasised that more coordinated operations are expected in the coming months to dismantle remaining hideouts before the year-end patrol season concludes.





Agencies







