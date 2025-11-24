



Abyom SpaceTech & Defence has officially inaugurated its Commercial Space Infrastructure Test Facility, marking a significant milestone in India’s private space ecosystem. This opening underlines Abyom’s transition from internal research and development to full-scale commercial propulsion testing operations.





The facility recently completed its first external commercial test campaign in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Rocket Team. The test focused on validating an M-class solid rocket motor. Over a two-month period, Abyom’s engineers collaborated closely with IIT-B to refine motor configurations aligned with the facility’s operational and safety protocols.





To support solid propulsion testing, Abyom redesigned the test stand, flame deflector, and sensor interfaces, ensuring full compliance with industrial test standards. These modifications highlight the facility’s commitment to industrial-grade reliability and test safety.





Abyom employed its in-house proprietary Engine Control System (ECS) and Data Acquisition (DAQ) modules during the tests. These systems captured high-fidelity thrust and chamber-pressure data in real time, guaranteeing repeatability, accuracy, and insightful data for forthcoming propulsion programmes.





The test facility is designed for scalability, capable of supporting propulsion systems ranging from student-built motors to high-thrust industrial demonstrators. This positions Abyom as a key enabler of India’s space ecosystem by providing world-class testing infrastructure accessible to startups, universities, and deep-tech innovators.





This partnership and facility opening highlight Abyom’s mission to bridge academia, industry, and new-space players to strengthen India’s commercial space landscape. By offering dedicated propulsion qualification and verification services, Abyom becomes one of South Asia’s few private entities driving space infrastructure development.





Building on solid propulsion capabilities, Abyom is preparing for the next phase of fully cryogenic reusable rocket engine tests. Their proprietary technologies and extensive test data will underpin efforts towards India’s reusable launch system advancements.





Abyom’s facility contributes to India’s long-term ambitions for accessible space infrastructure and reusable launch vehicles. Their commercial test facility stands as an exemplar of collaboration and innovation in the evolving private space sector.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







