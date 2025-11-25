



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again cancelled a proposed visit to India, citing security concerns in the wake of the recent terror attack in New Delhi. The visit, originally scheduled for later this year, was meant to include high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening defence, technology, and strategic cooperation between the two nations.





However, the deadly blast in the Indian capital two weeks ago, which killed at least 15 people and injured several dozen more, has prompted fresh assessments from Israeli security agencies, leading to the postponement of Netanyahu’s trip.





The decision, reported by the Israeli news outlet i24NEWS, marks the third time this year that the Israeli leader has cancelled or deferred his India visit. Netanyahu last visited India in 2018, when both governments pledged to deepen bilateral ties across a wide range of sectors including defence, agriculture, cybersecurity, and innovation.





The latest cancellation underlines the growing security sensitivities surrounding high-profile diplomatic travel, especially amid regional tensions and ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East and South Asia.





Earlier in September, the Israeli Prime Minister scrapped a day-long visit to India, originally planned for 9 September, citing scheduling conflicts arising from repeat elections set for 17 September in Israel. A similar postponement occurred prior to Israel’s April elections, making this the third consecutive disruption to the long-anticipated visit. Israeli analysts view these repeated cancellations as both a reflection of domestic political pressures on Netanyahu and an indicator of complex international security considerations at play.





The planned visit was seen as part of Netanyahu’s broader diplomatic strategy to project global recognition of his leadership amid a highly competitive political environment at home. In July, his Likud party had prominently displayed campaign banners featuring his images with Prime Minister Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, portraying him as a world leader with unparalleled international connections. This imagery was aimed at reinforcing his narrative of being a statesman essential for Israel’s security and foreign policy continuity.





Israeli-Indian relations have expanded significantly over the past decade, with cooperation ranging from defence procurement to intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, and space collaboration. Both nations have frequently highlighted their shared concerns over terrorism and regional security threats. The postponement, therefore, comes at a delicate moment, as both countries continue to face evolving asymmetric threats that demand closer coordination.





Despite the setback, Israeli officials have indicated that Netanyahu remains committed to visiting India once an updated security assessment clears the way. Diplomatic channels between New Delhi and Jerusalem remain active, with both sides expected to revisit scheduling once conditions are deemed safer.





The continued engagement at the official level suggests that while Netanyahu’s visit has been delayed, the strategic depth of India-Israel ties remains intact and is expected to endure beyond current security anxieties.





Agencies







