



Afghanistan has strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes in its eastern provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Kunar, describing them as a blatant violation of Afghan sovereignty and international law.





The government in Kabul accused Islamabad of committing an act of aggression and warned that a necessary response would be undertaken at an appropriate time.





Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan’s military actions represented a continuing pattern of cross-border hostilities and failed intelligence operations. In a statement posted on X, Mujahid declared that these “hostile actions by Pakistan prove the ongoing failures of Pakistan’s military regime” and reaffirmed that “defending Afghan airspace, territory, and citizens is the legitimate right of the Islamic Emirate.”





The spokesperson emphasised that the air raids were an affront to Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and international norms, arguing that such unilateral acts only heighten regional instability and mistrust.





According to the Afghan authorities, the bombardment late on Monday night resulted in the deaths of nine children and one woman in the Gorbuz district of Khost province. The victims were members of a local family whose house was destroyed during the strike.





Mujahid reported that four additional civilians were injured in separate strikes across Kunar and Paktika provinces. The attack, he said, occurred around midnight when Pakistani aircraft targeted residential areas without provocation. He described the operation as an “invasion” and a grave humanitarian tragedy.





Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai denounced the attacks, urging Pakistan to rebuild relations with Afghanistan on the basis of mutual respect and international principles. In a message on X, Karzai called upon Islamabad to act with “foresight” and abandon “destructive and hostile policies” that undermine regional peace.





Zalmay Khalilzad, former United States Special Envoy to Afghanistan, also weighed in, calling for “realistic diplomacy” between Kabul and Islamabad. He confirmed reports that a Turkish-led delegation, possibly supported by Qatar, was preparing to mediate discussions between the two neighbours.





According to Khalilzad, the proposed framework could include the establishment of a joint operational or monitoring office based in Ankara, staffed by Afghan, Pakistani, Turkish, and Qatari officials. This mechanism, he suggested, could help prevent both states from using each other’s territories to threaten national or regional security.





The airstrike controversy comes just days after a senior Pakistani diplomat met an Afghan provincial governor in Jalalabad—marking the first high-level meeting between the countries in several months. The engagement was viewed as an attempt to lower tensions amid escalating border clashes and cross-border militant activity.





However, the latest attacks appear to have reversed any diplomatic goodwill that might have been emerging. Kabul’s strong condemnation signals a potentially sharp deterioration in bilateral relations unless mechanisms are urgently established to address mutual security concerns.





Observers note that continued incidents along the Afghan–Pakistan border risk destabilising an already fragile security environment. The eastern provinces of Afghanistan have long been a flashpoint for cross-border militancy and competing narratives over territorial control.





While Islamabad claims that its operations target militant hideouts threatening Pakistan’s security, Kabul insists that the strikes consistently result in civilian casualties and undermine its sovereignty. The cycle of accusation and reprisal now threatens to escalate into a wider regional confrontation if not managed through credible international mediation.





