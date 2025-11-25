



Trump accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China in April 2026 and will host Xi for a state visit in the United States later the same year. Their recent phone call followed a productive meeting in South Korea, covering topics such as Ukraine, trade—including soybeans and fentanyl—and ongoing peace efforts.





Xi emphasised China's support for peace in Ukraine and the importance of continued cooperation based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit.





On 25 November 2025, President Trump confirmed via his social media platform that the invitations between him and President Xi were reciprocated, signalling a significant thaw and continuity in US-China relations.





Their phone conversation highlighted maintaining and advancing agreements reached in their October 30 meeting in Busan, South Korea, specifically regarding trade truce, tariff reductions, and agricultural product purchases. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of creating space for cooperation while shortening the list of problems between the two countries.





Xi Jinping reiterated Beijing's support for all efforts conducive to peace and expressed hope for narrowing differences to reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine. Both sides acknowledged significant progress in keeping agreements current and expressed a desire to focus on the broader picture beyond bilateral issues.





The call took place amid heightened regional tensions involving Taiwan and the East Asia security dynamic. While Trump did not specifically mention Taiwan in his public statements, China’s foreign ministry stated that Trump acknowledged the importance of Taiwan for China.





Additionally, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reaffirmed close cooperation with the United States hours after Trump’s call with Xi, reflecting the regional security sensitivities around Taiwan.





The engagement between the two leaders includes a commitment to frequent communication and diplomatic exchanges, with plans solidified for Trump’s visit to Beijing in April 2026 and Xi’s reciprocal state visit to the US later in the year. The emphasis lies on stabilising the economic relationship, including tariff truce agreements and facilitating trade in key sectors like agriculture, which benefits both countries’ farmers.





This renewed high-level diplomacy highlights the strategic priority both nations place on managing their complex relationship through dialogue and cooperation despite existing differences and geopolitical challenges.​





Based On ANI Report







