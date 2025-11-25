



The announcement of a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran Electronics & Defence (SED) to locally produce the HAMMER precision-guided air-to-ground weapon system represents a major milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) system, widely known for its combat-proven accuracy and modular design, has been successfully deployed by the Indian Air Force in recent operations and is now set to become a cornerstone of indigenous precision strike capability.





This partnership strengthens the foundations of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ defence initiatives by transferring critical technologies and production capabilities into the domestic industrial ecosystem.









The HAMMER system, developed by Safran Electronics & Defence, is a modular family of air-to-ground munitions designed for precision strikes against fortified targets in complex environments. It combines GPS-assisted inertial navigation with an infrared or laser terminal guidance option, ensuring strike accuracy within a few metres.





The munition’s key advantage lies in its modular construction, allowing users to select warhead types and propulsion packages suited to mission needs. Initially integrated with the Rafale fighter aircraft, HAMMER’s adaptability allows it to be fitted to other platforms such as the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), expanding India’s indigenous strike weapon compatibility across its fleet.





Operationally, HAMMER has demonstrated high effectiveness in precision targeting under combat conditions. The Indian Air Force reportedly employed the weapon system during Operation Sindoor, highlighting its reliability, rapid deployment capability, and strike accuracy.





This battlefield validation significantly raises its strategic importance, making it a potent choice for both deep-strike and tactical engagement roles.





By manufacturing the system domestically, India will not only strengthen its operational readiness but also reduce logistical dependence on imports and enhance supply chain resilience during critical missions.





Under the newly formalised Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA), BEL and Safran will establish a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India with an equal 50:50 shareholding.





The agreement was signed by BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain and SED Executive Vice-President Alexandre Ziegler, in the presence of senior officials, including Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and Safran Group CEO Olivier Andries.





The formalisation follows the memorandum of understanding signed earlier at Aero India 2025, reflecting sustained bilateral engagement aimed at operationalising the venture.





The joint venture is structured to localise the entire production chain progressively, from subcomponent fabrication to final assembly, testing, and lifecycle support. BEL will lead assembly, quality assurance, and end-user delivery, while Safran will provide key technology inputs, design knowledge, and production process support.





The initial production transfer will begin with semi-knocked-down kits, leading eventually to full-scale local manufacturing. The indigenisation level is targeted to reach approximately 60 percent, encompassing mechanical structures, warhead sub-assemblies, electronic control units, and guidance components manufactured within India.





Lifecycle support for the weapon system will also be managed domestically, ensuring rapid turnaround times for maintenance and upgrades. Such localisation not only enhances India’s self-reliance in precision weapon systems but also positions the country as a potential exporter of guided munitions in the long term.





The manufacturing base established through this partnership could eventually evolve into a hub for producing derivative variants of the HAMMER system tailored to regional requirements, including extended range or advanced seeker-equipped versions.





Strategically, this collaboration reinforces the trusted defence relationship between India and France, already strengthened through the Rafale program and joint ventures in aerospace, propulsion, and avionics.





Safran’s decision to partner with BEL, a leading defence electronics enterprise, underlines confidence in India’s industrial capabilities, quality standards, and growing skill base in high-precision manufacturing.





The move also complements ongoing efforts to integrate advanced European systems with Indian platforms such as the Tejas MK-1A and the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





For the Indian Air Force, the domestic availability of HAMMER translates to improved mission flexibility and sustained high-tempo operations. By enabling both short-range precision strikes and medium-range penetration missions, the system addresses multiple tactical requirements without the need for large stockpiles of diverse imported munitions.





Its modularity allows rapid reconfiguration to suit different warheads or guidance modes, reducing logistical complexity while maintaining operational readiness across theatres.





From a defence-industrial perspective, the BEL–Safran JV marks another crucial addition to India’s expanding ecosystem of indigenous manufacturing partnerships. It mirrors the successful model used for aircraft engines, radar systems, and missile seekers being co-produced domestically.





The initiative’s long-term impact will likely extend beyond the HAMMER program, fostering greater knowledge transfer and multiplier effects in avionics, control systems, and precision engineering.





As India sharpens focus on building comprehensive self-reliant defence capabilities, the indigenous manufacturing of HAMMER weapons will serve as both a technological leap and a strategic force multiplier.





It underscores the transition from licensed production to true joint development, allowing Indian industry to gain deeper insight into mission-critical subsystems. In doing so, the country moves a significant step closer to establishing a credible, sustainable, and globally competitive defence manufacturing infrastructure.





Agencies







