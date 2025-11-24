



India's AI-powered UAVs are revolutionising warfare by integrating advanced surveillance, reconnaissance, and Kamikaze strike capabilities, marking a significant shift toward technological self-reliance in military operations.





Surveillance And Reconnaissance Foundation





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private firms have developed long-endurance UAVs equipped with AI-enhanced electro-optical and infrared sensors.





These drones provide vital border monitoring, intelligence gathering, and electronic warfare support, significantly improving situational awareness for the Indian Army and Air Force, especially in challenging terrains and conditions. AI integration enables real-time data processing and accelerated intelligence analysis, enhancing operational precision.​





Kamikaze Drones And Loitering Munitions





A game-changing aspect of India’s UAV capability is the deployment of loitering munitions or “Kamikaze Drones,” which autonomously hover over target areas before executing precision strikes. These UAVs were effectively used during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 to disable hostile assets, demonstrating their combat effectiveness.





The indigenous Nagastra family of loitering munitions, including the Nagastra-1 and its improved Nagastra-1R variant with night-vision and thermal imaging, exemplify this tactical evolution, boasting high indigenous content and enhanced operational capabilities.​





Advanced AI, Autonomy, And Swarm Technology





India is pioneering swarm-capable loitering munitions with modular propulsion and VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) features. These UAV swarms can autonomously coordinate strikes by identifying, prioritising, and engaging targets collaboratively, integrating intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike functions into a networked system. Efforts to secure encrypted communication within these swarms enhance operational security and effectiveness.​





Indigenous Engine And Navigation Innovation





Significant advances have been made in UAV propulsion with the development of a 30 hp Wankel engine by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), enabling drones to loiter for up to nine hours.





Additionally, Indian UAVs now operate effectively in GPS-denied environments using indigenous satellite navigation systems, increasing resilience against electronic warfare tactics like GPS jamming.​​





Lessons From Operation Sindoor





Operation Sindoor highlighted the strengths and current limitations of India’s AI-powered drones. While drones showed decisive impact, some relied on foreign avionics and navigation components. GPS jamming and operational interoperability issues were noted, with many drones operating independently rather than as coordinated swarms. These insights are driving refinements in drone design and deployment strategies.​​





Future Prospects And Strategic Impact





India is intensifying its drone development, integrating AI-powered command and control in counter-drone grids as a core element of defence doctrine. The induction of FPV (first-person view) drones with anti-tank Kamikaze capabilities signals growing operational diversification.





This trajectory not only enhances India’s national security and strategic autonomy but also positions India to become a significant player in the global defence drone export market.​





India’s AI-driven UAV fleet—spanning from sophisticated surveillance systems to autonomous kamikaze and swarm drones—is reshaping the conduct of warfare with real-time intelligence, precision strike capability, and technological self-reliance at its core.





These developments mark a transformative leap in India’s defence posture and operational capability.





Based On WION Report







