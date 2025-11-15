



Amber Wing, a Chennai-based unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled a combat drone capable of carrying up to six mortar shells.





This capability offers a significant operational advantage for rapid, precise firepower deployment over hostile terrain or contested borders.​





The Amber Wing combat drone’s design integrates a payload bay specifically engineered for medium-size mortar rounds, each reportedly weighing around 4 kg with an effective lethal radius suitable for anti-personnel and suppression roles. This makes the platform well-suited to both offensive and defensive missions in tactical settings.​





Operational flexibility is central to Amber Wing’s approach; the drone can be rapidly deployed for strike missions, border security, or supporting infantry patrols with indirect fire. Payload modularity may enable the system to carry alternative munitions, such as smoke or illumination rounds, depending on mission requirements.​





Endurance and control are shaped by Amber Wing’s broader technological base, which includes both fixed-wing VTOL hybrids and multi-copter platforms for larger payloads.





Amber Wing’s research and development lineage features a strong technical partnership with leading Indian aerospace institutions, notably the heritage of UBfly and IIT-Madras.​​





Sector analysts note that the six-mortar shell capacity positions Amber Wing’s combat drone at the forefront of Indian indigenous tactical drone innovations, potentially advancing the country's border security and special operations capabilities. Such platforms are increasingly vital for the Indian defence sector’s modernisation and Make-in-India strategies.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







