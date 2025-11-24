



The United States must build a significantly stronger relationship with India, according to James C. Lawler, a highly respected former CIA officer and ex-head of the agency's Counter-Proliferation Division.





Lawler expressed puzzlement over the historical state of US-India relations, noting that although the two nations were never adversaries, they never developed into true friends despite sharing many common interests and values.





He pointed out that both countries have vibrant economies, share democratic frameworks, and many ethnic Indians in the US have become some of the brightest minds, underscoring the potential for a much closer partnership.





Lawler highlighted the shift in India's economic policies away from socialism towards capitalism, which he believes is a strong basis for enhanced cooperation between the two democracies.





He urged that rather than maintaining a standoffish stance, the US and India should embrace their convergent interests and work much more closely. Notably, Lawler also expressed a personal desire to visit India, which he has yet to do.





The backdrop of Lawler's remarks includes the turbulent period during President Donald Trump's administration, which saw a deterioration in relations: Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods and accused India of funding the Russia-Ukraine conflict through Russian oil purchases.





India consistently rejected these allegations, and the complexities were further heightened by Trump's claim of preventing a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan — a claim India denies, stating all ceasefire agreements and issues are resolved bilaterally without third-party mediation.





From a strategic perspective, Lawler observed that during his CIA tenure it was difficult to understand the hesitation in India-US ties, especially given India's historically closer relationship with the Soviet Union and reliance on Soviet military equipment.





He advocated that the US should now supply India with more advanced technology and acknowledged reports that Indian firms have substantially decreased their purchase of Russian oil, which creates an opening for deeper cooperation.





On broader strategic challenges, both nations share concerns about China, making it imperative to move beyond Cold War-era thinking and focus on mutual interests that could make the partnership far stronger.





Lawler's insights call for a recalibration of American foreign policy towards India, emphasising that despite past frictions, the future holds significant potential for a robust alliance based on shared democratic values, economic interests, and strategic concerns.​





Based On ANI Report







