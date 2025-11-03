



Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi addressed students at TRS College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, emphasising the unpredictable nature of future security challenges.





He described the coming days as marked by "instability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity," highlighting the fast pace at which new threats arise, often before older ones have been fully understood or managed.​





He candidly remarked on the unpredictable nature of global affairs by referencing former US President Donald Trump. "You and I are completely clueless about what the future holds... What is Trump doing today? I think even Trump doesn't know what he is going to do tomorrow," he said, underscoring the rapid and often unexpected shifts in global security dynamics.​





General Dwivedi outlined the broad spectrum of challenges the Indian military faces, ranging from traditional threats like border tensions and terrorism to newer arenas such as cyber warfare, space warfare, and information warfare involving satellites, and chemical, biological, and radiological domains.





He stressed that these emerging domains require the armed forces to prepare for multidimensional conflict, operating across land, air, water, and space.​





He also specifically mentioned Operation Sindoor, a recent military campaign against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir that included missile strikes. Dwivedi cautioned about the spread of misinformation during the operation, noting, "The way rumours are spread.





As you heard in Operation Sindoor, Karachi has been attacked. So much such news came, which seemed like news to us too. Where did it come from, who did it?﻿" This highlighted the risks posed by false news in modern information warfare.​





Finally, General Dwivedi stressed the importance of readiness and adaptability across all terrains—land, air, and sea—in response to the evolving nature of security challenges, signalling a call for comprehensive modernisation and strategic agility within the Indian Army.​





