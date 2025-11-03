



Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Denmark-based Svitzer have signed a landmark Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate on manufacturing a new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugboats in India.





This agreement was formalised during India Maritime Week﻿ in Mumbai, marking a significant step on Svitzer’s electrification roadmap and India's emergence as a global hub for maritime manufacturing.​





Under this pact, CSL will leverage its shipbuilding facilities alongside Svitzer’s nearly two centuries of towage expertise to build these state-of-the-art vessels. The partnership aims to produce some of the most advanced and environmentally progressive tug designs, supporting India's green port and green towage initiatives.​





The TRAnsverse tug concept is central to this collaboration. Known for exceptional manoeuvrability and efficiency, these tugs offer precise control in confined waters, enhancing safety and operational performance.





Their design reduces energy consumption and emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals. These vessels are intended both for Svitzer’s global fleet renewal and to support growth markets, as well as deployment in Indian port operations.​





Cochin Shipyard’s Chairman and Managing Director, Madhu S Nair, emphasised that the collaboration will deepen local supply chains and talent, accelerating the availability of green, high-performance tugboats for Indian and international ports.





Kasper Nilaus, CEO of Svitzer, highlighted the alignment with India’s Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, affirming the intent to deliver cleaner, safer, and more efficient harbour operations in India and worldwide.​





This alliance marks a forward-looking move toward decarbonising towage and advancing the Indian maritime industry towards a low-carbon future, reinforcing India’s strategic focus on sustainable port infrastructure and maritime logistics.​





Based On Maritime Executive Report







