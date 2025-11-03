

China’s attempt to leverage its dominance in rare earth minerals has backfired, prompting a decisive global response led by the United States and allied nations. The move, initially intended to exert political pressure through export restrictions, has instead accelerated diversification efforts in the global critical minerals market.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Beijing’s October export curbs on rare earth-related technologies as a major miscalculation. Speaking to The Epoch Times, he likened China’s actions to “firing shots in the air”, stating that the strategy had exposed the risks of overreliance on a single supplier.





The restrictions sent ripples through international markets, further complicating already vulnerable supply chains. In response, Washington mobilised efforts to develop alternative sources of rare earths, fast-tracking partnerships across Southeast Asia, Australia, and allied regions.





Tensions over the curbs became a central issue in US–China trade negotiations. Following a high-level meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in South Korea, Beijing unexpectedly suspended the export controls for one year.





Bessent suggested that China’s policy reversal was driven by fears of reputational damage and potential loss of global market share. The move signified China’s recognition that using its resource monopoly as a strategic weapon was undermining confidence in its reliability as a trading partner.





He indicated that while the suspension might calm immediate diplomatic tensions, the long-term impact is already unfolding. The United States and its allies have adopted “offsetting measures” designed to limit Beijing’s influence over critical supply chains, marking a significant turning point in resource security planning.





Bessent further predicted that China’s capacity to use rare earths as a coercive economic tool would diminish over the next 12 to 24 months. This decline is expected as global partners scale up mining, refining, and processing capabilities outside of Chinese control.





European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic confirmed that the suspension extends to the EU, underscoring a unified transatlantic front. Analysts believe that far from cementing China’s leverage, the confrontation has fostered unprecedented international resolve to build an independent and resilient rare earth ecosystem.





Based On ANI Report







