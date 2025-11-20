



The Indian Army has achieved a significant milestone in its modernisation and self-reliance drive by securing intellectual property rights for its newly developed digital-print combat coat.





The formal registration of this new design with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Kolkata, marks a decisive move towards safeguarding indigenous innovation in military apparel.





The New Coat Combat (Digital Print) was introduced in January 2025, following the earlier unveiling of the Army’s updated digital camouflage uniform. Designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, under a consultancy initiative commissioned by the Army Design Bureau (ADB), the new coat draws from advanced textile technology to enhance comfort, mobility and protection in operational environments.





The three-layered garment integrates highly durable and technical textile materials. It comprises an outer coat with a pixelated camouflage design suited to varied terrains, an insulated inner jacket for thermal protection and a moisture-regulating base layer.





Together, these layers ensure adaptability across India’s diverse climatic zones, improving operational efficiency during prolonged field deployments.





The Ministry of Defence stated that the ergonomic design structure of the coat has been developed for ease of movement, rapid donning and compatibility with body armour and combat gear.





Technical input from NIFT allowed the integration of smart textile concepts, such as breathability, heat retention and quick-dry properties, without compromising durability or tactical camouflage effectiveness.





Design Application No. 449667-001, dated 27 February 2025, was officially published in the Patent Office Journal on 7 October 2025, granting the Army ownership rights under the Designs Act, 2000, the Designs Rules, 2001, and the Patents Act, 1970. This registration prevents any unauthorised reproduction or commercial adaptation of the coat’s pattern and structure, thereby reinforcing the Army’s design sovereignty.





The New Coat Combat represents more than a uniform upgrade—it is a demonstration of the Army’s commitment to indigenised design and material sourcing. By formalising the intellectual property, the Army ensures that future production of the coat and its components remains under licensed or authorised supervision, tightening quality control and maintaining tactical confidentiality.





The initiative also aligns with the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and the Army’s “Decade of Transformation (2023–2032),” which emphasises innovation, indigenous production, and technology-driven soldier support systems.





The project underscores an increasing culture of collaboration between defence institutions and Indian design and research bodies, bridging the gap between combat requirements and domestic technological capacity.





Experts note that this move positions the Army as a proactive stakeholder in military apparel innovation, capable of influencing not only national procurement standards but also future exports in the defence textile sector.





The use of indigenous technical textiles and strict IPR control over the camouflage pattern offers logistical, economic and strategic advantages by reducing import dependence and enhancing operational uniformity.





The Army’s success in securing intellectual property protection for its combat coat sets a precedent in defence design management. It signals a shift towards recognising uniforms and gear as vital components of capability enhancement, not merely attire. This development represents a defining stride in the Indian Army’s journey towards self-reliant, adaptive and technology-integrated combat readiness.





