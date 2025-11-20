



India has initiated a large-scale expansion of its indigenous Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) production following the combat success of the system during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





The dual-armed Akash batteries of the Indian Air Force and Army successfully intercepted multiple Pakistani short-range ballistic and cruise missiles during the cross-border escalation, marking the first major operational validation of the system’s full combat potential.





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the primary production agency for the Akash missile system, is now scaling up assembly lines at its Bhanur and upcoming Jhansi facilities.





The effort aims to rebuild strategic reserves, equip additional regiments of the Indian Army and IAF, and sustain committed export orders. Partner companies such as Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and TATA Advanced Systems are ramping up parallel production of radars, launchers, and command networks to support accelerated deliveries.





Defence sources indicate that the Ministry of Defence has sanctioned a fast-tracked procurement of new Akash-1S and Akash-NG variants to enhance layered air defence coverage across the northern and western sectors.





The Akash-1S, equipped with an indigenous AESA seeker, provides improved accuracy against low-RCS targets, while the Akash-NG incorporates a solid-fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR)-based propulsion unit delivering engagement ranges up to 70 km.





In parallel, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and BDL are coordinating on modular upgrades to integrate Akash systems with the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), enabling automatic threat correlation and real-time engagement decisions.





The Indian Air Force has requested expanded radar coverage and improved networking with indigenous systems such as the Ashwini and Arudhra radars, thereby enhancing the layered response to saturation attacks.





Following its successful performance in combat, the Akash has attracted renewed export interest from nations in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.





Ongoing negotiations with Vietnam, the Philippines, and Armenia have gained momentum, with several countries seeking the Akash-NG variant due to its indigenous technology base and competitive cost structure. The system’s demonstrated reliability under wartime conditions has bolstered India’s position as a credible supplier of advanced air defence solutions.





The expansion drive aligns with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, mandating that over 85 percent of components in the Akash system originate from domestic suppliers.





This includes critical sub‑systems like canisters, propulsion sections, seeker heads, command guidance units, and phased-array radars. The current scaling-up process is expected to generate significant employment across India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, especially within MSME clusters in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Nagpur.





Strategic planners view the Akash programme’s expansion as a key step towards achieving self-reliant air defence capability amid rising regional threats.





With Pakistan’s missile and drone stockpiles increasing and China reinforcing its western theatre defences, India’s emphasis on sustained indigenous SAM production underscores a calibrated shift towards long-term deterrence stability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







