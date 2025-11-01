



Astra Microwave Products Limited has announced that its joint venture, Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited, has secured a domestic defence order worth ₹285.56 crore from the Ministry of Defence.





The contract was awarded on 31 October 2025 and pertains to the supply of advanced communication systems with accessories for the Indian Air Force’s Special Forces units.





The project is to be executed within 11 months, marking a relatively swift timeline for delivery and installation. The systems will enhance the secure communications capability of IAF’s Special Forces, enabling better operational coordination in high-threat environments and ensuring robust connectivity even in electronically contested zones.





Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited, a joint venture between Astra Microwave Products and Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, specialises in high-technology communication and electronic warfare equipment. This order further consolidates its role as a trusted supplier for indigenous military communication solutions under the government’s “Make in India” initiative.





Although specific system details were not disclosed, the contract involves a complete package, including accessories and associated equipment integration. The project scope highlights growing emphasis on indigenously produced tactical communication networks capable of supporting joint-force operations.





Astra Microwave Products stated that it expects to derive a substantial share of the business through its joint venture, reflecting the depth of technical collaboration and manufacturing synergy between the Indian partner and its Israeli counterpart.





This achievement demonstrates Astra Microwave Products’ expanding footprint in the domestic defence communication segment. The contract’s successful execution is expected to strengthen the company’s credentials as a trusted systems integrator for the armed forces and could serve as a catalyst for future strategic orders in the high-technology communications domain.





