



Bengaluru-based Axiscades Engineering Technologies has entered into a strategic agreement with French defence firm Cilas S.A. to jointly develop advanced counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) technologies in India. The collaboration is aimed at strengthening India’s defence capabilities against emerging aerial threats, particularly hostile drones.





Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Cilas will design a high-energy laser weapon system, while Axiscades will handle the system integration on counter-UAS-enabled armoured vehicles for the Indian Armed Forces. The programme’s ultimate goal is to deliver a vehicle-mounted C-UAS solution capable of neutralising enemy drones through precision-directed energy.





Axiscades’ Founder and Chairman, Sampath Ravinarayanan, emphasised the tie-up’s alignment with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. He confirmed the company’s commitment to locally integrate the Cilas Helma-P solution, indigenise maintenance infrastructure, and participate in the manufacturing process to ensure sustained domestic production.





The collaboration is expected to advance India’s indigenous capabilities in directed energy weapon systems. It will anchor technology transfer, assembly, and component manufacturing within the country—reducing import dependence and advancing India’s long-term goal of self-reliance in defence technologies.





Over the last quarter, Axiscades has secured several major defence contracts, including a ₹150 crore order for developing electronic control units for the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft’s cooling system upgrade. The company’s growing defence portfolio underscores its widening role in India’s aerospace and military technology sectors.





Axiscades is an end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider serving defence, aerospace, energy, heavy engineering, and automotive sectors. Cilas S.A., a French firm renowned for its expertise in laser technologies, contributes decades of experience in high-precision laser optics and defence-grade directed energy systems.





Based On PTI Report







