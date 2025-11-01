

India has launched Project PRAGYASHAKTI, a landmark initiative to unify the nation’s electronic warfare (EW) ecosystem under a common, AI-powered software framework. Designed to seamlessly integrate diverse EW systems across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the project represents a major stride towards autonomous, network-centric warfare capability.





The 25-month development effort aims to create a unified digital backbone capable of linking American, Russian, French, and Indian-origin EW equipment. This multi-origin compatibility addresses a long-standing interoperability challenge within India’s tri-service electronic intelligence grid.





Developed under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with select private software partners, PRAGYASHAKTI incorporates advanced machine learning algorithms to identify, classify, and counter hostile emissions in real time.





The system leverages adaptive AI to update electronic threat libraries dynamically, ensuring faster decision-making in dense electromagnetic environments.





The framework consists of eight specialised software modules, each tailored for a critical EW function—signal interception, threat detection, waveform decoding, jamming management, spectrum analysis, mission planning, electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM), and inter-platform data fusion.





These modules operate on a standardised middleware architecture capable of deployment across airborne, surface, and ground-based EW platforms.





PRAGYASHAKTI’s scalable design enables it to function as both a standalone command node and an integrated subsystem within existing communication and command networks. Its cloud-based data core will allow tri-service commands to share real-time situational awareness, enhancing the effectiveness of both offensive and defensive electronic operations.





Operational tests are expected to commence within the next 18 months, with phased integration across select EW assets thereafter. By achieving AI-driven integration across disparate EW inventories, India positions itself among the few nations developing indigenous multi-origin EW fusion capability—boosting both strategic autonomy and digital warfare resilience.





