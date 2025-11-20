



Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering has announced the signing of a significant agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada Corporation to design, develop and manufacture aircraft engine components.





The partnership marks another milestone in India’s growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, highlighting its advancing capabilities in producing precision-engineered parts for global aviation leaders.





Under the agreement, Azad Engineering will support Pratt & Whitney Canada in the development and production of a range of engine components used in civil and defence aviation sectors. These components are likely to be highly specialised, involving tight tolerances, high-temperature materials, and complex geometries essential for next-generation aircraft engines.





The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order, citing confidentiality obligations.





Azad Engineering is a key supplier to several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across aerospace, defence, energy, and oil and gas industries. Its operations in Hyderabad include advanced manufacturing facilities equipped with five-axis machining, precision forging, and quality assurance systems conforming to international aerospace standards.





This agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada is expected to reinforce Azad’s standing as a reliable partner capable of delivering high-value engineering solutions to global clients.





The collaboration also underlines the increasing participation of Indian private-sector manufacturers in international aerospace supply chains. With strong support from government initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, companies such as Azad Engineering are drawing global attention through their precision manufacturing excellence and adherence to quality certifications from leading aviation regulators.





Pratt & Whitney Canada, a subsidiary of RTX Corporation, is a world leader in the design and production of aircraft engines for business, regional, and general aviation markets. The deal aligns with its ongoing practice of diversifying its supplier base and leveraging regional capabilities to optimise production and cost efficiency.





By partnering with Azad Engineering, Pratt & Whitney Canada gains access to high-quality precision manufacturing while contributing to local industrial growth.





For India, this development represents another step toward deep integration into the global aerospace value chain. Indigenous firms are becoming increasingly trusted contributors in the design-to-delivery cycle of aviation components.





Beyond commercial benefits, such partnerships encourage technology transfer, skill enhancement and the creation of a robust ecosystem supporting both civil and defence aerospace production.





The project is expected to generate new employment opportunities in advanced manufacturing and strengthen the skill base of India’s precision engineering workforce. It also enhances Hyderabad’s position as a major aerospace cluster, hosting several domestic and international aerospace and defence firms engaged in component production, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and supply chain operations.





In the long run, collaborations of this kind will help Indian manufacturers move further up the value chain—from producing structural and mechanical parts to engaging in high-precision and high-temperature components critical for gas turbine engines.





As the aviation industry continues its post-pandemic recovery and global demand for aircraft engines rises, Indian firms such as Azad Engineering are poised to capture a growing share of this strategic manufacturing segment.





Based On Reuters Report







