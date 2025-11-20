



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow on November 19, 2025, to review the progress made in bilateral relations since their last meeting in August and to discuss preparations for the upcoming 23rd Annual India-Russia Leaders Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi in early December 2025.





During the meeting, the leaders took stock of developments following the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).





Key areas of cooperation discussed included trade, investment, finance, energy, and industrial collaboration. Both sides underscored the importance of implementing decisions made during the commission to strengthen their partnership.​





This engagement forms part of the preparatory activities for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated visit to India for the annual summit. The meeting underscored the mutual intent to deepen strategic collaboration across multiple sectors and enhance bilateral ties.​





The talks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, aide to President Putin and Chairman of Russia’s Maritime Board, held in New Delhi on November 18, 2025.





Modi and Patrushev discussed ways to intensify cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector, emphasising the strengthening of maritime capabilities and shared strategic interests. The preparations for the India-Russia Summit were key points of discussion during this high-level interaction.​





In addition to summit preparations, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in Moscow to review the bilateral partnership, covering trade and people-to-people exchanges, highlighting the comprehensive nature of this enduring relationship.​





As part of his Moscow visit, Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting the relevance of Gandhi's ideals today. Furthermore, he inaugurated Indian consulates in Yekaterinburg and Kazan alongside Russian officials, expecting these new diplomatic missions to bolster trade, tourism, economic, scientific, technological, academic, and cultural relations between the two countries.​





The scheduled annual summit is set to reaffirm and potentially elevate the India-Russia bilateral agenda amid growing collaboration in diverse sectors, reinforcing their long-standing partnership and shared strategic interests ahead of President Putin's official visit to India.​





This sequence of high-profile meetings reflects a concerted effort from both countries to advance their multifaceted relationship in diplomacy, economy, defence, and strategic sectors, anticipating concrete outcomes and renewed commitments at the forthcoming summit in New Delhi.





Based On ANI Report







