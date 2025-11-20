



Russia has formally proposed the creation of joint shipbuilding and ship-repair clusters in Mumbai and Chennai, marking a fresh chapter in Indo-Russian industrial collaboration.





The move highlights Moscow’s intent to deepen strategic cooperation with New Delhi in the maritime domain, especially ahead of the forthcoming Modi–Putin summit.





The proposal was conveyed by Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev during bilateral discussions on expanding economic and technological partnerships.





The planned clusters will focus on building and maintaining a wide variety of vessels, including fishing boats, passenger and auxiliary craft, and advanced ice-class ships. Russia has expressed readiness to share its proven ship designs and expertise in Arctic and cold-weather operations — an area where it holds unmatched experience.





This step could provide India with access to advanced hull technologies, efficient propulsion systems, and modular shipbuilding techniques suited for both civilian and naval purposes.





A key element of the proposal involves collaboration in ‘green shipbuilding’ to support the global shift towards sustainable maritime technologies.





The plan includes designs incorporating low-emission propulsion, hybrid energy systems, and eco-friendly materials to comply with emerging international standards. By integrating such innovations, both countries aim to reduce lifecycle costs while strengthening their commitment to cleaner ocean operations.





Another crucial aspect is the establishment of a joint database of standardised ship designs. This initiative seeks to streamline procurement, improve maintenance efficiency, and enable bulk production to lower overall fleet renewal expenses for India.





Russian shipyards and Indian public and private shipbuilding entities, such as Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock, and L&T Shipbuilding, are expected to participate in feasibility studies and technology integration exercises.





The proposed cooperation builds on decades of maritime relations between the two nations. India has a long history of acquiring and servicing Russian-origin vessels — from naval frigates and submarines to auxiliary support ships.





However, Moscow’s current proposal moves beyond traditional defence cooperation, signalling a push into civilian and dual-use maritime manufacturing sectors.





For India, these clusters could accelerate its ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’ objectives by attracting technology transfer, localised production, and advanced fabrication techniques.





Joint ship-repair facilities near major ports would also reduce dependence on foreign maintenance yards and bring down turnaround times for both domestic and international fleets operating in the Indian Ocean region.





Strategically, the proposal underscores Russia’s intent to anchor its presence in the Indian maritime landscape amid shifting global trade and security patterns. For New Delhi, it offers a balanced counterweight to Western maritime partnerships and an opportunity to diversify its industrial cooperation portfolio.





The details of this ambitious maritime partnership are expected to feature prominently on the agenda of the Modi–Putin summit, where both leaders are likely to finalise a roadmap for implementation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







