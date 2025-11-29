



forthcoming AI infrastructure hub located in southern India, according to Jugeshinder Singh, Adani Enterprises’ chief financial officer. This commitment signals the continued influx of capital into India’s rapidly expanding data centre sector, reported Bloomberg.





Final details regarding this investment remain under discussion and are yet to be formalised, Singh stated during a press event in Mumbai. This follows Adani Enterprises' recent announcement of a collaboration with Alphabet, through its subsidiary AdaniConneX, to build what will be India’s largest AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.





The move aligns with an ongoing global phenomenon where both governments and major corporations are channelling trillions of dollars into developing AI hardware infrastructure. This strategy is driven by a pronounced arms race to secure leadership in AI technology and related computing capabilities.





In parallel developments, Digital Connexion, a joint venture involving Reliance Industries Ltd., has signed an investment agreement to the tune of $11 billion for establishing data centres in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, TATA Consultancy Services recently secured $1 billion from private equity firm TPG, aimed at accelerating its own data centre and AI infrastructure projects.





India’s overall data centre market is projected to surpass $100 billion by 2027, as per estimates from CBRE Group. This growth is propelled by increasing digitalisation, expanding cloud adoption, and the burgeoning demand for AI-specific computational facilities.





These investments underscore the strategic importance of India as a hub for AI development and data storage infrastructure. They also reflect the increasing convergence of domestic and global players committing large-scale financial resources to capture a significant share in the fast-evolving IT ecosystem.





Comparative Analysis of Major Data Centre Investments





India's recent data centre commitments, including Adani's up to $5 billion for Google's. AI hub in Visakhapatnam, stack against substantial global investments driven by AI demand.​





The table below contrasts these with key 2024-2025 initiatives, highlighting investor, amount, location, and focus.





Investor/Project Investment Amount Location/Region Key Focus/Details [web:id] Adani Enterprises (for Google) Up to $5 billion Visakhapatnam, India AI infrastructure hub via AdaniConneX ​ Digital Connexion (Reliance JV) $11 billion Visakhapatnam, India Data centres development ​ TATA Consultancy (with TPG) $1 billion India AI/data centre acceleration ​ Microsoft $80 billion (FY2025) Global (US focus) AI data-centre capacity ​ Meta $64-72 billion (2025) Global Multi-gigawatt AI superclusters ​ Alphabet (Google) $75 billion (2025) Global AI facilities ​ Amazon $100 billion (2025) Global AI/data centres ​ US Project Stargate $500 billion US (e.g., Abilene, Texas) Domestic AI infrastructure ​ DataVolt $5 billion (+$20B US) Saudi Arabia/US 1.5GW renewable AI data centres ​ Global Development Pipeline $170 billion (2025) Worldwide 10GW hyperscale/colocation





Global hyperscalers like Microsoft , Meta , Alphabet , and Amazon dwarf India's projects in scale, with annual capex exceeding tens of billions amid AI's power demands.​





India's market, projected to top $100 billion by 2027, benefits from localised hubs like Visakhapatnam, attracting partnerships amid power and land constraints elsewhere.​





These investments reflect a worldwide surge, with AI workloads necessitating 156GW capacity by 2030 and financing records anticipated.





