



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the first-ever G20 Summit hosted on African soil in Johannesburg, South Africa, has outlined three significant initiatives focused on knowledge, skills development, and tackling the drug-terror nexus.





These initiatives aim to reshape cooperation between the Global South and major global economies, reflecting his call for a fundamental shift in how global development is defined and delivered.





The three major initiatives launched by PM Modi are:





Global Traditional Knowledge Repository





This initiative leverages India’s rich history of traditional knowledge to create a repository that offers collective wisdom for promoting health and well-being globally. It is intended to facilitate knowledge-sharing, especially between G20 nations and African countries, to foster sustainable development and improve health outcomes.





G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative





Aimed at strengthening human capital in Africa, this initiative plans to create 1 million certified trainers within the next decade. It focuses on skill-building and capacity development to boost Africa's workforce and catalyse economic growth, reinforcing India’s longstanding solidarity with Africa.





G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus





PM Modi emphasised the need for a coordinated global effort to tackle narcotics-related terrorism, focusing on disrupting trafficking networks, choking illicit financial flows, and diminishing terrorism revenues tied to the drug trade. This initiative integrates financial, governance, and security mechanisms to effectively combat the growing menace of drug-fuelled terror economies, including the threat posed by substances like fentanyl.





In his address, Modi also highlighted the guiding principle of "Integral Humanism," rooted in Indian civilisational wisdom, as a philosophical framework to harmonise progress with environmental sustainability. He acknowledged how development models historically have deprived large populations and caused over-exploitation of nature, challenges that Africa feels acutely.





Modi praised the South African G20 presidency for advancing discussions on skilled migration, tourism, food security, artificial intelligence, digital economy, innovation, and women's empowerment. He reiterated the call for a stronger voice for the Global South in global governance reforms, aiming to make international institutions more representative and equitable.





Beyond these initiatives, the G20 declaration, adopted despite a US boycott, reinforced commitments to multilateralism amid global geopolitical fractures. Key focuses include peace efforts in global conflict zones, urgent climate action especially on renewable energy expansion, improved debt relief coordination, and fostering value addition in critical mineral exports.





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, hosting the summit, underscored the historic significance of Africa taking leadership in the G20, urging members to respect the adopted declaration and collaborate to address common challenges.





Overall, PM Modi’s interventions at the summit position India as a key advocate for inclusive and sustainable development, knowledge-sharing, skills enhancement, and coordinated security efforts to address emerging global threats like drug-terror nexus, all framed within respect for the Global South’s priorities and perspectives.​





Based On ET News Report







