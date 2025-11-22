



Russia has offered India the fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jet with full technology transfer and local manufacturing rights, positioning it as a viable option for India to counter China's Chengdu J-20 and the US F-35.





The Su-57 focuses on agility, multi-role flexibility, and features like quick weapon bay access and advanced electronic countermeasures, complementing its stealth capabilities. In contrast, the J-20 prioritises stealth and speed for deep penetration strikes but is less agile and mainly for air-to-air roles.





The F-35 excels in avionics and sensor fusion but comes with higher costs, single-engine design, and significant restrictions on technology transfer for India.





In terms of performance, the Su-57 has higher speed (around 2,137 km/h) and longer range (about 1,900 km) compared to the F-35’s 1,931 km/h speed and 1,500 km range.





The J-20 offers greater range than the Su-57 (around 3,500 km vs 1,900 km operational combat radius), giving it extended reach. The Su-57’s superior agility, twin-engine design, and offers of full tech transfer, including engines, sensors, stealth materials, and weapons manufacture, make it strategically attractive to India.





The Russian offer also implies rapid supply timeline versus uncertain US delivery schedules and no technology sharing for the F-35.





India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), an all-weather, twin-engine stealth multirole fighter, is still in early stages with production expected not before 2034-35.





Given the immediate regional threat from a Chinese stealth fighter like the J-20 and Pakistan’s access to F-35s from Saudi Arabia via their defence pact, buying the Su-57 now would provide India with an operational fifth-generation stealth platform.





It would bolster air power while supporting development of the AMCA through technology transfer and local manufacturing at HAL facilities.





Thus, the Su-57 offer gives India a strategic edge against the Chinese J-20 by combining stealth, agility, better speed and range, and operational flexibility—with immediate availability and full local production rights—advantages the F-35 current offer cannot match for India.





This makes the Su-57 the most practical and geopolitically viable fifth-generation fighter acquisition for India in the near term, complementing its long-term indigenous aerospace projects.​





Summary Points:





Su-57 offers stealth, high agility, quick weapon release, and electronic countermeasures optimised for multi-role combat. J-20 focuses on stealth penetration and long-range air superiority but is less agile and limited in ground attack role. F-35 has superior avionics but is expensive, single-engine, and restricts technology sharing. Su-57 is faster, has longer combat range than F-35, and cheaper in cost. Russia offers full tech transfer and licence production; US does not. AMCA indigenous fighter is years away from production; Su-57 fills urgent stealth gap for India. Geopolitical context of Chinese and Pakistan threats makes acquiring Su-57 urgent and practical.





India should seriously consider purchasing the Su-57 for immediate fifth-generation stealth capability while continuing to develop AMCA technology indigenously. This offers India a strong air combat advantage against the Chinese J-20 and potential F-35 threats in the region.​





Combat performance and key features of the Su-57 and J-20 stealth fighters, based on real engagement potential and operational characteristics:





Attribute Su-57 (Russia) J-20 (China) Design Philosophy Emphasises agility, multi-role flexibility, and balanced stealth Focuses on stealth, long-range air superiority, and penetration Stealth Moderate stealth; sacrifices some stealth for agility and multi-role capability Higher stealth with larger airframe and swept canards for radar evasion Engines Twin AL-41F1 engines with thrust vectoring; supercruise at Mach 1.3 Twin WS-10 or WS-15 engines; good thrust but less vectored thrust control Speed Max ~Mach 2.0; supercruise Mach 1.3 Max ~Mach 2.0; optimized for high-speed dash Range Combat range ~1,900 km; ferry range ~3,500 km Combat radius estimated ~1,000-1,200 km; ferry range ~3,500 km Agility / Manoeuvrability Excellent; designed for high angle-of-attack, close combat dogfighting Lower; larger airframe limits manoeuvres, better at standoff combat Weapons Capacity 6 internal weapon bays; quick re-arming in combat; payload up to ~10 tons 4 internal weapon bays; larger external load possible; focus on long-range missiles Radar and Sensors N036 Byelka radar with 360° coverage; strong electronic warfare suites Advanced AESA radar and sensor fusion prioritising stealth detection Combat Engagement Style Effective in dogfights and multi-role ground and air missions Excels at stealth standoff BVR combat with long-range missiles Operational Status Limited production, some initial operational deployment Operational in numbers (>200 units by 2025) with ongoing upgrades Technology Transfer Russia offers full tech transfer and local manufacturing options No widespread tech transfer; mostly indigenous development Cost Lower cost compared to western fighters Relatively lower cost but more limited export availability Advantages in Combat Superior agility, rapid weapons deployment, multi-role flexibility Superior stealth, longer range BVR missile engagement, penetration capability Limitations Less stealthy than J-20; fewer numbers produced; initial maturity phase Less agile in close combat; larger size impacts dogfight performance





The above table reflects that the Su-57 has an edge in agility and combat flexibility, enabling it to perform effectively in close combat and diverse mission profiles. The J-20, by contrast, emphasises stealth and long-range engagement, excelling in initial detection avoidance and standoff missile attacks. Their combat performance depends on mission context: Su-57 is stronger in dogfights and rapid multi-role engagement; J-20 dominates in stealth penetration and BVR superiority.





For India, purchasing the Su-57 offers a versatile and agile platform with immediate production prospects and full technology access, enabling a robust counter to the Chinese J-20 threat while complementing its indigenous AMCA development.​





This nuanced comparison underlines that neither aircraft outright "checkmates" the other in all aspects but offers differing strengths suited to different combat scenarios.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







