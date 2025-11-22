



India and Russia are presently engaged in high-level negotiations for joint production of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, with Moscow offering unprecedented transfer of technology and localisation opportunities.





This collaboration, aligned with India’s 'Make in India' and 'Self-Reliant India' initiatives, marks a pivotal moment in bilateral defence relations ahead of the upcoming annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December.​





Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov confirmed intensive talks on the Su-57E platform, emphasising Russia’s willingness to transfer technology and support full-scale licensed manufacturing within India.





The proposal reportedly covers not only the supply of assembled aircraft but envisages phased, indigenous manufacturing managed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and extensive involvement of Indian industry.​





Russia’s offer extends beyond mere assembly—Moscow is offering unrestricted access to the Su-57 ecosystem, including source codes, stealth materials, engines, sensors, avionics, AESA radar, low-signature technologies, advanced weapons and artificial intelligence systems.





This magnitude of technology transfer is unprecedented in India’s defence procurements, surpassing traditional offsets or kit-based assembly models found in prior Indo–Russian collaborations like the Su-30MKI.​





India stands to induct two or more squadrons of Su-57s, which may initially be delivered in fly-away condition, with subsequent squadrons produced locally. This approach supports cost reduction and capability development, enhancing HAL’s role as an integrator and enabling future fifth-generation fighter upgrades.





The negotiations coincide with ongoing Indo–Russian cooperation on other major programmes, such as the S-400 and S-500 air defence systems and BrahMos missile development.​





Russian officials have presented the Su-57’s functional capabilities at the Dubai Air Show and stressed their competitive advantage in offering full technology transfer, which Western partners have consistently declined. ROSTEC CEO Sergey Chemezov reiterated Russia’s commitment to meeting India’s demands on military equipment, including weapons integration and production support.​





India was previously involved in the joint FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) programme but withdrew over cost and technology disagreements nearly a decade ago.





The current revival proposal, shaped by new geopolitical realities and India’s accelerated indigenous fighter development, is seen as cost-effective: Su-57 aircraft currently cost an estimated $35–50 million per unit, rising to $60–75 million with local production—still lower than the US F-35 and providing sovereign manufacturing and upgrade rights.​





Progress on the Su-57 deal is expected to be a headline outcome of Putin’s visit in December and may reshape India’s air combat strategy by balancing advanced technology access, indigenous capability growth, and strategic independence in the fifth-generation arena.​





Based On ET News Report







