



The crash of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS at the Dubai Air Show has drawn massive global attention, not only because of the vivid visuals but also due to the political and emotional charge surrounding it.





The fireball and rising plume of smoke became instant icons for sensational narratives, especially on social media, where every frame was amplified and weaponised for competing agendas.





Yet, beyond the imagery lies a simple truth: air-show flying is inherently dangerous. Display pilots push aircraft to their physical and aerodynamic limits to demonstrate agility, responsiveness, and performance. Mishaps during such routines, while deeply tragic, are not rare in any country’s aviation history.





What Likely Happened In The Air





Preliminary evidence suggests that the TEJAS was performing a negative-G manoeuvre at low altitude when control was lost. Such manoeuvres impose extreme aerodynamic and physiological demands. The lowered altitude leaves almost no room for recovery once the jet begins to sink.





When the wings level out after a downward roll, the rate of descent is often too high for a safe pull-up. Even a fraction of a second can decide the outcome. Under these conditions, there may not be sufficient altitude for the ejection system to function, which tragically appears to have been the case in Dubai.





Importantly, no sign points to mechanical failure, structural weakness, or design flaw. Early indications instead reinforce that this was a high-risk aerial manoeuvre that went beyond recoverable limits—an operational hazard familiar to aerobatic aviators everywhere.





Air Shows And The Limits of Physics





Air-show flying sits on the razor’s edge of performance and physics. Even the most advanced aircraft, when manoeuvred close to the ground, have minimal margins for error. High roll rates, rapid pitch changes, and extreme acceleration or deceleration all introduce layers of complexity that cannot be fully mitigated by technology.





Aerobatic display crashes are not unique to India. The Chinese JH-7 Flying Leopard crashed during a demonstration in 2011, and a J-10S from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force aerobatics team went down during practice in 2016. American teams such as the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds have also experienced fatal accidents.





In 2003, for instance, a USAF Thunderbird F-16C pilot miscalculated a Split-S manoeuvre and ejected barely a second before impact. These examples highlight that even the world’s most professional teams, flying high-end aircraft, remain exposed to unforgiving physical laws at low altitude.





Fighter jet crashes exclusively during air shows from 2000:





Year Date Aircraft & Details Location Fatalities Notes 2000 Aug 18 Aero L-29 Delfín (Former Red Arrows pilot) Eastbourne, England 1 pilot Jet failed to pull up from a diving roll and crashed into the English Channel 2000 Jun 18 F-14 Tomcat Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, USA 2 crew Lost altitude during manoeuvre, crashed into wooded area 2003 Sep 15 US Air Force Thunderbirds F-16C Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, USA No fatalities (pilot ejected) Pilot error during "Split S" manoeuvre; minor injuries 2004 Oct 2 Sukhoi SU-29 Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA 1 pilot Stalled and crashed performing a torque roll 2011 Aug 20 RAF Red Arrows BAE Hawk T1 Bournemouth, UK 1 pilot Aircraft plunged into ground after performance 2011 Sep 16 Modified P-51D Mustang "The Galloping Ghost" Reno Air Races, Nevada, USA 1 pilot + 10 spectators Lost control and crashed into spectators 2011 Oct 14 Xian JH-7A prototype Crashed during Shaanxi Air show, one pilot ejected safely, second killed 1 pilot Chinese military jet





TEJAS And Its Safety Legacy





The TEJAS has maintained one of the cleanest safety records among lightweight fighters in active service. Over thousands of sorties across two decades, only one previous crash had occurred before Dubai. For a fourth-generation combat aircraft still undergoing incremental development and modernisation, that track record stands out globally.





The aircraft’s design evolution—through the MK-1, MK-1A, and upcoming MK-2 variants—has gradually refined both performance and safety systems. Pilots who operate the TEJAS have consistently reported high confidence in its stability, handling balance, and responsive flight control system.





This context is vital because a single incident, especially one caught on camera, can distort perceptions. Statistical safety rarely makes compelling headlines; visuals do. Unfortunately, that emotional disparity creates openings for adversaries and rival manufacturers to spread half-truths and disinformation.





Political Narratives And Perception Battles





Soon after the crash, a familiar ecosystem of Chinese and Pakistani accounts began circulating derogatory claims about Indian aviation safety and pilot training. These assertions are not new. The same sources once cast doubt on India’s Rafale inductions, while exaggerating the capabilities of Chinese aircraft that later underperformed in real operational settings.





Such narratives resonate because visual tragedy is instantly relatable, while technical nuance is not. In the age of short attention spans, perception often triumphs over data, particularly in defence diplomacy where optics shape confidence.





Impact on Exports And Defence Diplomacy





The TEJAS remains a strong candidate in the light fighter export market, appealing to nations seeking non-aligned, affordable, and modern combat platforms. Countries like the Philippines, Malaysia, and Argentina have examined its potential for replacing legacy fleets without political dependence on Western or Chinese suppliers.





However, the Dubai incident may temporarily unsettle some of these prospects. Defence ministers and procurement officials cannot easily ignore the imagery of a burning jet, regardless of statistical reality. Rivals—especially China—will exploit this window to whisper doubts into buyers’ ears.





Some governments might delay decisions pending the accident inquiry. Others could choose to wait for the optics to fade before re-evaluating. Such reactions are normal in the defence marketplace, where perception can carry as much weight as engineering credibility.





What India Must Do Next





India’s best response is transparency, not defensiveness. The accident investigation must be conducted with rigour and openness, with findings released publicly once complete. Any recommendations—whether about air display altitude limits, pilot safety margins, or procedural enhancements—should be applied swiftly.





The Indian Air Force and HAL should continue normal operations, maintaining public confidence through consistency. A grounded fleet or prolonged hesitation would only help adversaries project weakness. Resuming safe operations after implementing corrective measures would demonstrate both maturity and resilience.





Moreover, public communication must shift the narrative from blame to balance. Acknowledging the loss while reaffirming the program’s long-term success is key to preventing emotional overcorrection from influencing industrial or strategic policy.





A Moment For Perspective





The loss of an experienced pilot is an immense emotional blow to the Indian Air Force, the aircraft’s engineers, and the larger aerospace fraternity. Yet, allowing this tragedy to overshadow the strength of India’s indigenous aviation effort would be to let misinformation triumph over fact.





The TEJAS remains one of the most mature, capable, and reliable fighter platforms in its class. It embodies decades of indigenous innovation and infrastructure building, a process that cannot be derailed by a single accident under extreme display conditions.





Air-show flying is inherently unforgiving. Pilots operate on the limits of physics, and machines, however advanced, cannot always overcome those limits. Recognising that reality—without prejudice or politics—is the only way to honour the aviator’s sacrifice and preserve the integrity of India’s aerospace journey.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







