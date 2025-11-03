



Canadian lawmakers have strongly condemned a violent protest staged by Khalistani extremists outside the Indian consulate in Toronto, where demonstrators displayed images depicting the shooting of Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.





The act, widely circulated on social media, has drawn sharp criticism from senior ministers who called it a direct threat to democratic principles.





Secretary of State for International Development Randeep S Sarai described the incident as an assault on democracy, stressing that intimidation or threats against public officials have no place in Canada. In a post on X, he stated that pointing guns at images of a minister represents “acts of hate” that must be unequivocally condemned.





Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree also expressed outrage, labelling the protest “absolutely vile and unacceptable.” He emphasised that the government would take all necessary steps to ensure accountability, noting that individuals who incite violence and hatred against officeholders must be identified and held responsible under Canadian law.





According to footage shared by an independent journalist, the demonstration featured Khalistani flags, provocative placards, and mock executions, mimicking the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The organisers, linked to extremist segments of the Khalistani movement, have been accused of glorifying political violence and spreading anti-India narratives across Canadian platforms.





One Khalistani supporter, Sarbjit Kaur, publicly targeted Anand online, accusing her of taking pro-India positions in the bilateral dialogue process. In her post on X, she demanded Anand’s resignation, claiming that her remarks during recent engagements had alienated certain community groups in Canada.





The controversy follows Minister Anand’s official visit to India in October 2025, conducted under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.





Her meetings in New Delhi aimed to reset bilateral relations after prolonged diplomatic tension.





The visit was seen as a positive step towards rebuilding trust after both countries reinstated their high commissioners earlier this year.





India–Canada relations have gradually improved since mid-2025 after nearly two years of deep strain. Tensions began in 2023 when then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India firmly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated.





By August 2025, both sides had restored full diplomatic representation, with Dinesh Patnaik resuming his duties as India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa and Christopher Cooter taking charge as Canada’s envoy to New Delhi.





The bilateral thaw gathered momentum through resumed national security advisor-level talks, indicating a renewed focus on cooperation in trade, security, and regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







