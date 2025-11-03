

As South Africa prepares to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November, the theme of “development without dependency” has taken centre stage. The idea underscores a continental drive towards self-determined growth and balanced global partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned India firmly behind this vision, calling for cooperation that is mutual, equitable, and free from the influence of conditional aid.





Writing for South Africa’s IOL, academic Nereshnee Govender highlighted that Modi’s approach draws upon shared struggles against colonialism and a mutual desire for fair progress.





In his 2018 address to the Ugandan Parliament, the Prime Minister introduced his “Ten Guiding Principles for India–Africa Engagement,” a framework designed to foster collaboration rooted in trust and respect for Africa’s priorities.

He affirmed that India and Africa, having fought colonial oppression together, must now work to shape a just and representative world order.





Since 2018, India’s engagement with Africa has deepened under the banner of “cooperation without conditions.” Bilateral trade now stands close to USD 100 billion, with cumulative investments of around USD 75 billion and an expansive diaspora of 3.5 million people. This evolving partnership represents a pragmatic shift from aid-based relations towards sustainable, partnership-driven engagement.





During his recent speech to Ghana’s Parliament, Prime Minister Modi noted that the post–Second World War global order is being rapidly reconfigured by technology, demography, and the rise of the Global South.





While colonialism’s formal structures have disappeared, he cautioned that many of its exploitative tendencies persist in modern institutions. His remarks, cited by Govender, called for vigilance against new forms of dependency that could undermine the sovereignty of developing nations.





Modi’s vision of global reform was exemplified during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, which centred on the principle of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” He emphasised that real progress demands giving the Global South a genuine voice, not mere rhetoric. Under India’s leadership, the African Union secured permanent membership in the G20, a diplomatic milestone that rebalanced global governance and validated Africa’s rightful place at the decision-making table.





Echoing Modi’s outlook, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa underscored the need for transformation within the international financial architecture. Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting during the UN General Assembly, he warned that over 85 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals remain off track, particularly those targeting hunger, poverty, and inequality. Ramaphosa advocated for debt sustainability measures, lower capital costs, and enhanced concessional financing for developing economies.





Ramaphosa also pressed for greater participation of low-income nations in shaping international economic policies. He urged coordinated efforts between multilateral institutions, the inclusion of private sector investments, and equitable decision-making processes to ensure fair representation of the Global South.





Amid growing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, Modi’s concept of a “partnership of equals” resonates as a blueprint for a more balanced world order. The focus on trust, respect, and shared prosperity marks a clear shift away from dependency-driven models. It empowers African nations to define their own developmental trajectory based on equality and cooperation.





As the G20 convenes in Cape Town, the evolving India–Africa alliance stands as a compelling model for South–South cooperation. It demonstrates that developing nations can transcend traditional aid dependencies and assume leadership roles in shaping a more just, empowered, and inclusive global community.





Based On ANI Report







