



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval stated that terrorism has been successfully contained across India, with the last major terrorist incident outside Jammu and Kashmir occurring in 2013.





While delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture on Governance in New Delhi, he emphasised that the rest of the nation has remained secure from terrorist attacks since then. He attributed this stability to strong preventive measures and the persistent efforts of security agencies in detecting, arresting, and neutralising threats before they could materialise.





Doval recalled earlier periods of severe terrorist threats, mentioning the July 2005 incident and the final major attack a decade later in 2013. He noted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains distinct due to Pakistan’s continued proxy involvement in the region, describing it as a different strategic challenge shaped by covert warfare.





Nonetheless, he asserted that the wider Indian hinterland has been insulated from such acts, reflecting the success of India’s counter-terror and intelligence frameworks.





The NSA highlighted the sharp decline in left-wing extremism, pointing out that its territorial influence has dropped to less than 11 per cent compared with its extent in 2014.





Districts once classified as highly affected have now been re-designated as safe, signalling significant progress in internal security and local governance. He credited this improvement to coordinated development efforts alongside targeted security operations.





Doval observed that India’s growing defensive and deterrent capabilities have established a strong signal to adversaries. He explained that true national security lies not only in preventive measures or surveillance but also in nurturing a psychological sense of safety among citizens.





Establishing credible deterrence, he added, involves making any potential adversary believe that India possesses both the will and capacity to respond decisively to any threat against its sovereignty.





He further called for an inclusive approach to governance, stressing the importance of uplifting marginalised and vulnerable sections of society. Good governance, he affirmed, must focus on providing physical safety and psychological assurance to every citizen, especially women.





Doval concluded by underscoring that women’s security is integral to the idea of empowerment and equality and remains a central pillar of national well-being and social stability.





Based On ANI Report







