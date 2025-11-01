



In a strong statement at the United Nations General Assembly, Bhavika Managalanandan, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, condemned Pakistan’s “double speak and hypocrisy” over Kashmir.





She urged Islamabad to end its “grave” human rights violations in the territories it illegally occupies, where people are voicing open resistance against Pakistani control.





Managalanandan stated that in recent weeks, Pakistani forces and their proxies had killed several innocent civilians demanding their basic rights and freedoms in the occupied regions. She emphasised that widespread brutality and the illegal exploitation of local resources had fuelled public unrest, describing the situation as an “open revolt” against Pakistan’s military repression.





Addressing Pakistan’s repeated attempts to target India in multilateral forums, she said that Islamabad’s “repetitive allegations and lies change neither reality nor the truth.” She added that Pakistan’s constant rhetoric does not deserve the attention of the international community, calling it a misuse of the UN platform.





Highlighting democratic participation within India’s constitutional framework, Managalanandan noted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir exercising their right to vote serves as evidence of India’s vibrant democracy. She criticised Pakistan’s attempts to undermine these democratic choices, asserting that the region’s social and economic progress is visible to the world.





Managalanandan reminded the Assembly that UN Security Council Resolution 47 of April 1948 required Pakistan to first withdraw its troops and citizens from Kashmir before any plebiscite could be held. She stressed that Islamabad continues to violate this directive through its ongoing illegal occupation of parts of the region.





Reaffirming India’s long-standing position, she declared that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. She called upon Pakistan to cease its attempts to mislead the international community and to respect India’s sovereignty.





Managalanandan concluded by underscoring India’s deep-rooted commitment to human rights, grounded in the Gandhian principles of non-violence and equality. These ideals, she said, form the bedrock of India’s Constitution and continue to shape its evolving legal and institutional framework for rights protection.





She highlighted progressive legislation, robust judicial oversight, and the active role of national and state human rights commissions as evidence of India’s dedication to protecting fundamental freedoms.





Based On IANS Report







