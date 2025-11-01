



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) as the cornerstone of peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at the forum’s 15th anniversary in Kuala Lumpur, he highlighted its evolution from a dialogue mechanism into a dynamic platform for practical defence cooperation since its inception in Hanoi in 2010.





Singh praised Malaysia’s chairmanship of this year’s ADMM-Plus, held under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, and reiterated that India remains fully committed to an open, inclusive and rules-based regional order rooted in shared prosperity and collective security.





Outlining India’s broader Indo-Pacific security vision, Singh said that New Delhi’s approach connects defence cooperation with economic growth, technology partnership, and human capital development. He emphasised that India sees security, growth, and sustainability as interdependent pillars shaping its engagement with ASEAN nations.





Since joining ADMM-Plus, India has co-chaired four Expert Working Groups (EWGs): Humanitarian Mine Action with Vietnam (2014–17), Military Medicine with Myanmar (2017–20), Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) with Indonesia (2020–24), and currently Counter-Terrorism with Malaysia (2024–27). Exercises like Force-18, hosted by India, have underscored its dedication to joint preparedness and humanitarian response.





Singh reaffirmed that ADMM-Plus forms an integral part of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and aligns with its Indo-Pacific strategy. The elevation of ASEAN–India relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, he noted, signified the deepening convergence of regional priorities and mutual interests.





Reiterating India’s support for a rules-based maritime order, Singh underlined adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the freedom of navigation and overflight. He clarified that these principles are not targeted at any state but aim to maintain stability and safeguard the collective interests of all nations.





The Defence Minister also addressed emerging security challenges such as cyber threats, maritime domain awareness, and the protection of critical infrastructure. He observed that non-traditional security cooperation — including disaster relief and maritime security exercises — has helped build greater trust among regional players.





Highlighting the growing link between climate change and security, Singh warned that environmental degradation and resource scarcity pose serious risks to stability. He suggested that India’s advanced capabilities in disaster risk mitigation and early warning can significantly support ASEAN’s resilience and adaptation efforts.





Looking ahead, Singh called for the next phase of ADMM-Plus to remain rooted in principles of trust, inclusivity, and sovereignty, while adapting to evolving geopolitical and technological realities. He stated that the future of regional stability depends on how nations jointly manage shared resources, secure both digital and physical infrastructure, and respond effectively to humanitarian emergencies.





Unveiling India’s new regional cooperation initiative, Singh introduced the “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions” (MAHASAGAR) vision. He said the framework embodies India’s readiness to bolster dialogue, promote balanced growth, and uphold peaceful coexistence across the Indo-Pacific.





Concluding his address, Singh reaffirmed India’s firm support for the ASEAN-led, inclusive security architecture and urged all participants to maintain the Indo-Pacific as a region marked by peace, stability, and shared prosperity for generations to come.





