



The Defence Ministry of India has expedited the establishment of new theatre commands aimed at enabling comprehensive joint and integrated warfare capabilities for future conflicts. This strategic acceleration follows key operational insights drawn from the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.





The Department of Military Affairs (DMA), guided by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, is tasked with designing the framework and structure of these theatre commands with a focus on joint operational readiness and integration of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





Operation Sindoor, which involved decisive Indian Air Force strikes against Pakistan Air Force assets and bases, highlighted the critical importance of tri-service synergy and coordination.





The operation underscored the effectiveness of joint decision-making facilitated by Gen Chauhan in the operations room, demonstrating the operational advantages of integrated command structures.





These lessons are now shaping the theatre command formation to ensure seamless inter-service collaboration and rapid response capability.





The DMA has completed much of the groundwork in fostering improved integration and joint functioning among the three forces. Meeting frequencies between the DMA and service branches have increased to enable detailed discussions and refine the command proposals. The process is nearing cabinet-level activation for final implementation approval.





Three new theatre commands are planned: a Maritime Theatre Command headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram to address maritime and oceanic threats; a Western Theatre Command in Jaipur to manage security challenges from the western border, primarily Pakistan; and a Northern Theatre Command based in Lucknow focused on northern threats, notably from China along the Line of Actual Control.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actively engaged with senior military leadership on the theatre command initiative, emphasising the integration efforts and praising the operational success of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor.





The theatre command concept is positioned as a transformational reform to enhance the military’s readiness for modern and future warfare characterised by speed, precision, and joint operations.





Further, the DMA is pursuing integration of the communication and network systems of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This development would facilitate real-time information sharing and operational coordination both during peacetime and conflict, reinforcing the joint warfighting capability envisioned by the theatre command concept.





India’s defence establishment is rapidly progressing towards operationalising theatre commands that embody integrated force employment, informed by combat experience and strategic foresight from Operation Sindoor. This restructuring aims to foster a unified military command and control ecosystem tailored for contemporary security challenges and future conflicts.​





