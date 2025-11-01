



The deal represents a major milestone for India’s aerospace sector





India and Russia have moved to significantly deepen their collaboration in civil aviation manufacturing, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) signing a memorandum of understanding for the local assembly and production of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SJ-100). The pact, signed in Moscow, marks the first joint civilian aircraft production effort between the two long-standing defence partners.





It will be the first time in several decades that a complete passenger aircraft is produced indigenously, since the AVRO HS-748 project ended in 1988. Although HAL currently builds the Dornier-228 for multiple roles including regional air transport, the SJ-100 will be India’s first full-fledged commercial passenger jet assembled locally.





HAL expects sizeable market potential domestically—projecting demand for over 200 regional jets in the next ten years—driven by India’s expanding regional connectivity schemes such as the UDAN programme. In addition, countries surrounding the Indian Ocean are estimated to require around 350 such aircraft, opening prospects for exports.





The Superjet 100 is a twin-engine, short-haul, regional passenger jet designed to carry between 87 and 98 passengers. Since its maiden flight in 2008, over 235 units have been produced, serving 16 operators including Aeroflot, Azimuth, and Red Wings Airlines. Its operations are primarily in Russia and nearby markets.





Initially powered by Franco-Russian PowerJet SaM146 engines, the aircraft contained roughly 50–60% Western components. Sanctions imposed in 2022 led to supply shortages and operational issues for Russian operators.





In response, UAC developed an import-substituted version—the SJ-100—powered by indigenously developed Aviadvigatel PD-8 engines and equipped with Russian avionics. Certification and serial production are progressing, with deliveries of the fully Russian version expected in 2026.





Western sanctions disrupted parts procurement, grounding portions of the Russian Superjet fleet. Components such as igniters and fuel filters had no immediate domestic replacements.





Aircraft certification revocations by EASA following the Ukraine conflict further affected exports. Russia’s drive for technological self-reliance subsequently accelerated, with all production now transitioning to Russian-origin systems and materials.





By partnering with a sanctioned Russian entity, HAL faces notable geopolitical complexities. However, India maintains its position of rejecting unilateral sanctions and continues to balance its partnerships based on national interests. Such a stance underlines India’s broader foreign policy objective of strategic autonomy.





India’s civil aviation market, the third largest globally and one of the fastest growing, remains dependent on imports for passenger aircraft. Currently, Airbus and Boeing dominate the market, with Embraer occupying a limited regional niche.





Bringing the SJ-100 to Indian assembly lines represents a strategic attempt to challenge this duopoly and seed indigenous capability in airliner production.





This partnership could also serve as a precursor to India’s own “Indian Regional Jet” project, a planned 80–100 seat aircraft still under development. Joint production of the SJ-100 could bridge engineering, infrastructure, and certification gaps that have hindered India’s independent progress in civilian aviation manufacturing.





Previous joint projects between the two nations—such as the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA), the Multi-Role Transport Aircraft (MTA), and the Ka-226T light helicopter—encountered difficulties due to divergent expectations, cost-sharing disputes, and engine sourcing issues.





The new SJ-100 collaboration benefits from these lessons and arrives at a time when both sides are committed to recalibrating and diversifying their cooperation beyond the military domain.





For India, the deal aligns with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, strengthening the domestic aerospace ecosystem and generating skilled employment. For Russia, it offers a valuable production base outside its borders amid ongoing sanctions, ensuring business continuity and access to a major aviation market.





Observers note that the SJ-100 project is not merely industrial—it is also geopolitical. The timing coincides with preparations for President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India, during which further defence and aerospace collaborations are anticipated. The partnership underscores a mutual determination to challenge Western technological dominance and to create an alternate aviation production network centred on strategic independence.





While the agreement’s commercial viability will depend on airline adoption and after-sales infrastructure, the project marks a pivotal step in India’s evolution from an aerospace assembly hub to a co-developer of civil aviation platforms. Certification processes, spares logistics, and eventual FAA/EASA recognition will be key to the aircraft’s long-term success.





If implemented effectively, the HAL–UAC venture could set the foundation for a broader Indo-Russian civil aviation alliance—one that gradually reshapes the balance of power in an industry historically controlled by Boeing and Airbus.





