

India and Russia are preparing to finalise several high-value defence and aerospace agreements ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to New Delhi in December 2025.

The visit is expected to mark a significant reset in bilateral military-technical cooperation, with multiple strategic deals nearing consensus.

At the heart of discussions lies an ambitious plan to expand the range and production scale of the BrahMos missile family. This includes land-attack, air-launched, and submarine-based variants, potentially exceeding the current 800-kilometre range.

New propulsion and guidance technologies jointly developed by DRDO and NPO Mashinostroyenia are likely to be key focus areas, signalling deeper technological integration.





Another critical component under negotiation concerns a possible procurement package to reinforce India’s layered air defence shield. Following the successful operational use of the S-400 Triumf system during Operation Sindoor in May 2025—where the system effectively neutralised incoming aerial threats—the Indian Air Force (IAF) is assessing additional units and ammunition replenishment.





The discussions also involve future upgrade pathways, including extended-range interceptor missiles compatible with both Indian and Russian integrated air defence networks.





The potential indigenous assembly of the advanced Russian stealth fighter, the Sukhoi-57E, could emerge as the centrepiece of the visit. A high-level delegation from the Sukhoi Design Bureau recently carried out a comprehensive evaluation of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s major divisions in Nashik, Koraput, and Kasaragod. Their technical assessment favoured HAL’s capability to handle local assembly and integration, contingent on governmental approval and investment allocation from the Ministry of Defence.





HAL is currently preparing its own detailed feasibility report, outlining cost estimates, infrastructure expansion requirements, workforce training, and vendor ecosystem development necessary for large-scale Su-57E manufacturing. The report is expected to form a key input for negotiations scheduled during the December summit.





In parallel, the Indian Air Force has prioritised the modernisation of its formidable Sukhoi-30MKI fleet. The proposed Super Sukhoi upgrade intends to introduce advanced radar systems, electronic warfare suites, avionics, and next-generation precision weaponry. This programme is expected to enhance the fleet’s lethality, networked combat efficiency, and survivability under contested airspace conditions, effectively extending its operational life beyond 2045.





Additionally, discussions are underway to formalise an expanded logistics support agreement providing reciprocal access to Indian and Russian military facilities. This would enable forward-deployed operations, maintenance, and refuelling for naval and air assets of both nations, facilitating joint training, rapid deployments, and potential maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and Arctic theatres.





Diplomatic sources indicate that the visit may culminate in a joint communiqué outlining upgraded defence collaboration, co-production of advanced systems, and new frameworks for long-duration technology partnerships. The event will likely be accompanied by signing ceremonies for specific projects under the India–Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.





Further deepening this cooperation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) recently signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at reviving India’s dormant fixed-wing passenger aircraft manufacturing capability.





While UAC operates under Western sanctions, both governments have reportedly developed financial and logistical pathways to safeguard ongoing collaborations. The partnership is seen as a crucial step toward diversifying India’s aerospace portfolio beyond defence applications.





With President Putin’s upcoming visit, India and Russia appear set to reaffirm their long-standing strategic partnership. The anticipated agreements—ranging from missile development to fifth-generation aircraft manufacturing—underscore a continuing mutual interest in co-developing next-generation capability platforms and maintaining strategic autonomy in defence procurement.





