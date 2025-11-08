



India’s naval dominance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is set to remain unchallenged even as Pakistan prepares to induct its Chinese-built Hangor-class submarines by 2026, according to leading defence experts.





They assert that India retains both the technological edge and the operational depth necessary to neutralise any potential undersea threat from its western neighbour.





Vice Admiral BS Randhawa (Retd) underlined that despite Pakistan’s submarine modernisation drive, the threat level for India remains minimal. “It will not have any effect on India as we have modern countermeasures of all types. India possesses submarines and weapon systems capable of neutralising all threats. It is not much of a concern for us,” he told ETV Bharat.





He added that the Indian Navy has been systematically replacing older submarines and warships with more advanced and network-centric platforms. While acknowledging that modern submarine inductions may marginally enhance Pakistan’s undersea capabilities, Randhawa maintained that they would not alter the overall balance of power or numbers in the maritime domain.





Pakistan’s Hangor-class submarine programme, undertaken in partnership with China, is designed to increase Islamabad’s maritime footprint in the Arabian Sea. The initiative follows India’s strategic Operation Sindoor, a wide-ranging exercise aimed at enhancing undersea readiness and surveillance in the region.





Once operational, the Hangor-class boats are expected to provide the Pakistan Navy with extended underwater endurance and the ability to launch cruise missiles. The fleet will reportedly comprise eight submarines, with four built in China and the remaining four assembled at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) under technology transfer arrangements.





Captain D.K. Sharma (Retd) underscored that while the Hangor fleet will represent an improvement for Pakistan, India’s comprehensive approach to maritime modernisation continues to ensure clear superiority. “India has already taken capacity building very seriously. As per information, the China-Pakistan partnership involves eight submarines with cruise missile capabilities, but India is simultaneously increasing its strength and countermeasures,” Sharma stated.





India’s indigenous submarine programmes—led by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and supported by DRDO’s underwater systems division—have increased the production pace of advanced vessels such as the Kalvari-class. In parallel, Project-75(I), which envisages the acquisition of next-generation air-independent propulsion (AIP) submarines, is expected to further widen the strategic gap.





Reflecting its growing maritime ambitions, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Ikshak, its third indigenously designed and built Survey Vessel (Large), at Naval Base Kochi. Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi presided over the commissioning ceremony, underscoring the progress made under India’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.





In a statement shared on the Navy’s official X handle, the spokesperson highlighted that the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) emphasised the transition in the maritime domain driven by technology, geopolitics, and changing operational doctrines. “The Indian Navy stands committed to contributing to the Government of India’s vision of being a steady lighthouse with strength and stability,” the statement read, referring to the Navy’s expanding blue-water presence and commitment to regional stability.





The CNS highlighted the strategic role played by survey vessels like INS Ikshak, which enhance hydrographic cooperation, maritime safety, oceanic mapping, and sea-lane connectivity. These efforts, he said, enable India to support not only its national interests but also those of partner nations across the Indo-Pacific.





Analysts note that India’s strategic priorities—ranging from AIP-equipped submarine development to enhanced undersea surveillance networks—are effectively calibrated to counter any perceived threat posed by the Hangor-class programme.





Experts believe that India’s continued investment in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) assets, including the deployment of P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, advanced sonar networks, and indigenous torpedo systems, ensures a robust deterrent posture.





The combination of indigenous production capacity, technological excellence, and operational readiness affirms India’s position as the preeminent maritime power in the Indian Ocean Region.





Based On ETV Bharat Report















