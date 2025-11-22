



The investigation into the devastating 10/11 Delhi blast has unearthed a chilling conspiracy orchestrated by a highly organised white-collar terror module linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has obtained a crucial confession from Dr Muzammil Shakeel, an associate of suicide bomber Umar Mohammad, revealing a two-year-long effort to orchestrate a series of coordinated explosions across major Indian cities.





According to NIA sources, Dr Shakeel disclosed that he began preparing for the attacks as early as 2023. His activities included collecting explosives, electronic remotes, and other bomb-making components.





The doctor meticulously sourced ingredients such as urea, ammonium nitrate, and NPK fertiliser, which can be converted into powerful improvised explosive materials when processed with other volatile agents.





Shakeel purchased 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser for around ₹3 lakh from dealers in Gurugram and Nuh, Haryana. He also procured other chemicals from Nuh and bought electronic components from markets in Faridabad to assemble detonation mechanisms.





To ensure safe handling, he installed a deep freezer to keep the chemicals stable. Investigators have also recovered a flour mill used by Shakeel to grind urea for preparing explosive chemicals.





In a startling revelation, investigators found that the entire operation was self-financed by members of the terror network. The accused collectively raised approximately ₹26 lakh in cash to procure explosives and materials for the planned serial blasts. Umar Mohammad contributed ₹2 lakh, while Dr Shakeel provided ₹5 lakh. Two other key members — Adil Rather and Muzaffar Rather — funded ₹8 lakh and ₹6 lakh respectively. Another conspirator, Shaeen Saeed from Lucknow, added ₹5 lakh to the pool.





A significant fallout reportedly occurred between Umar and Muzammil at Al Falah University over the mismanagement of funds. Following the dispute, Umar handed his Red EcoSport car to Muzammil, which was subsequently recovered from Faridabad. Umar later died in the explosion near the Red Fort, which investigators suspect was a panic detonation triggered prematurely.





All the main accused were allegedly associated with the Faridabad-based Al Falah University, now under close scrutiny for possible financial irregularities and enabling extremist networks. The institution is being examined for lapses that may have allowed the accused to operate discreetly within its premises while planning the terror acts.





Further admissions by Dr Shakeel have deepened the investigation’s international dimension. He confessed to purchasing an AK-47 rifle for ₹6.5 lakh, later recovered from Adil Rather’s locker. During interrogation, Shakeel named his handler as Mansoor, while Umar’s handler was identified as Hashim — both believed to be working under the direction of a figure named Ibrahim.





Adding an alarming cross-border element, Shakeel confirmed that he, Adil, and Muzaffar travelled to Turkey on the orders of a man known as Okasa, connected to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).





Their mission involved an attempted entry into Afghanistan, but their handler backed out after leaving them stranded in Turkey for nearly a week. Investigators suspect that Okasa communicated with Shakeel over encrypted channels on Telegram, ceasing contact when the doctor questioned his authority.





Officials revealed that Umar had educated himself through bomb-making manuals, online videos, and jihadist literature, which provided detailed guidance on assembling and detonating explosives. He reportedly used this knowledge to mix compounds and prepare incendiary devices aimed for simultaneous detonation across multiple locations.





The Delhi explosion, which killed at least 13 people in an i20 car near the Red Fort, was likely a premature blast triggered accidentally during preparation. The main conspiracy, however, points to an extensive plan for coordinated, multi-city bombings.





The NIA is now tracing the module’s wider network to identify additional collaborators, financial channels, and handlers involved in India and abroad. The discoveries so far have exposed a disturbing blend of professional sophistication and radical ideology within this Jaish-linked group, blurring the traditional boundaries between white-collar academia and militant extremism.





Investigations remain active, with multiple arrests and electronic trails under analysis. Officials have not ruled out the possibility that the module’s financial and logistical infrastructure could be part of a broader transnational terror network operating under proxy directives from Pakistan-based handlers.





Based On NDTV Report







